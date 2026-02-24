Nancy Guthrie case: Savannah Guthrie announces $1 million reward in addition to FBI's; pleads for her mom's return

Savannah Guthrie, the co-host of NBC's "Today" show, on Tuesday (local time) announced that the Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward to anyone with information that could help in her mother Nancy Guthrie's recovery.

Sharing a new video on her Instagram, Guthrie emotionally made a plea to people, seeking help regarding her mother, who was last seen at her home in Arizona on 31 January. She was reported missing on 1 February.

While Savannah Guthrie acknowledged that her 84-year-old mother “may already be gone," she added that “we need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery.”

Guthrie family's reward, in addition to the FBI, says the agency Following Savannah Guthrie's video, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Phoenix took to its X account to announce that the reward Guthrie announced will be in addition to what the FBI announced previously. The post read, "The family of missing Tucson woman Nancy Guthrie is offering a private $1 million reward for credible information that directly leads to her return." It further said, “The FBI’s $100,000 reward also remains active. To help keep the tip line available for actionable investigative law enforcement leads, please submit only serious and detailed fact-based information - no well-wishes or case theories. The tip line is not for personal messages to the Guthrie family.”

Savannah, who has made consistent pleas and used her social media accounts to urge the people to come forward and help their family, said that it has been 24 days since their 84-year-old mother was last seen.

In a statement released Monday (local time), the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said, "There is no date or time stamp associated with these images” and “any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative.” It added that the investigation is ongoing and “conclusions will be guided by verifiable evidence and established facts.”

With no breakthrough so far, the investigators have continued to review "thousands of hours” of video obtained from the greater Tucson area. They also continue to run analyses on DNA found at her home in Arizona, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.