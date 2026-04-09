Savannah Guthrie’s return to NBC could rattle Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper, reveals ex-FBI agent

Savannah Guthrie, the co-host of NBC's “Today” show, earlier this week resumed work, two months after her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing. A Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) official has revealed why her mother's kidnapper could not like Savannah's return.

Speaking to Page Six, the former FBI agent, Jason Pack, said that the “walls are closing in” on Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers, since Savannah Guthrie's “national platform” will help in keeping attention on the case for a long time. The former agent added, “Every day that passes, the pressure builds. Keeping a secret like this is exhausting. … and that gets harder with every morning that Savannah Guthrie sits behind that anchor desk.”

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Pack said that in most abduction cases, the criminals count on the media moving on, the family fading from public view. They rely on people forgetting about such cases. However, Nancy Guthrie's missing case is different from others. Savannah has a national platform, according to Pack, who noted she appears on it every day. "Every time a viewer sees her face, they think about her mother," he added.

He explained that the more attention the case gets, the more pressure will be put on the people responsible for it.

Also Read | Savannah Guthrie's emotional message as she marks first Easter without mom Nancy

Walls are closing in Nancy Guthrie's case: Pack According to Pack, in a case where the family announces a million dollars, and the full weight of FBI resources is available, the walls do not close easily; however, they close from every direction at once.

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Someone must have the courage to make the call: Pack As authorities struggle to trace Guthrie or her kidnappers, Pack has now urged Nancy's neighbours to check their cameras and contact officials with any information they may have on her disappearance. He noted that at some point, someone will have the courage to make that call to the authorities. "One phone call from someone who decides the reward money matters more than their silence is all it takes to bring law enforcement directly to their front door.”

The case will get us there: Pima County Sheriff According to reports, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said the department is working with the FBI, labs across the country, and forensic examiners on several thousand hours of video footage they will have to sort through. He noted that the case will get the department there, and added, "We let the evidence show us the way, and that’s what we base everything on." He further said that everything is speculative right now, and there is no clarity on who did this or the motive behind it.

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Also Read | Nancy Guthrie missing case: Pima County Sheriff reveals importance of 11 January

TMZ receives another ransom note According to media reports, earlier this week, TMZ received two notes from someone who asked for a bitcoin in exchange for information that would lead investigators to the people responsible for Guthrie's kidnapping. TMZ's Harvey Levin said that they have received over a dozen emails from this person, who claims that they know who the kidnappers are and where Guthrie is.

The report added that the person who sent the email claimed Guthrie is in Sonora, Mexico, and that she is dead. Levin said that the person who sent the email, presuming it's the same person, previously claimed that Guthrie had died just over a week after she was kidnapped.

Nancy Guthrie missing case The 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on 1 February from her home near Tucson, Arizona. She was last seen on 31 January after she had dinner with her daughter, Annie Guthrie. It's been over two months, and the authorities have been unable to locate Guthrie.

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Initially, reports claimed that her son-in-law, Tomasso Cioni, was probably involved; however, the authorities ruled that out. In the last two months, the Guthrie family announced a $1 million reward, in addition to the FBI's reward. The only breakthrough was the image of an armed, masked man recovered from surveillance camera footage.