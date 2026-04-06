Savannah Guthrie shares emotional message as she marks first Easter without mother Nancy: ‘Deep disappointment with….’

It has been over two months since Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother Nancy went missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona. The NBC's "Today" show co-host reflected on her mother's absence during an Easter gathering. She shared an emotional message on the occasion of Easter as her mom's missing case remains unresolved.

In a video for Good Shepherd New York’s digital Easter gathering, Savannah Guthrie on Sunday acknowledged that she was having a hard time while she discussed the importance of Easter festival in the Christian faith and the happiness associated with it.

Suggesting that during this difficult time life seems far harder than death, she said, “We celebrate today the promise of a new life that never ends in death. But, standing here today, I have to tell you, there are moments in which that promise seems irretrievably far away."

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‘Deep disappointment with God,’ says Savannah Guthrie on first Easter without mother Nancy Savannah Guthrie expressed feelings of disappointment and questioned her faith as she reflected on her mother's absence, “These moments of deep disappointment with God, the feeling of utter abandonment.” She continued, “For most of us, there will come a time in our life when these feelings hold sway” as she marked first Easter without mother Nancy.

While “Today” host noted that her faith advocates that one should take comfort in the fact that Jesus also experienced pain, she experienced mixed feelings and questioned her belief. Grappling with feelings of abandonment, she said, “I have questioned whether Jesus really ever experienced this particular wound that I feel — this grievous and uniquely cruel injury of not knowing, of uncertainty and confusion and answers withheld” as she reflected on her own season of trial.

In her heartbreaking Easter message, the 54-yer-old said, “In those darkest moments, I have thought bitterly and perhaps irreverently, that I have stumbled upon a feeling that Jesus did not know.”

Elaborating on the importance of celebrating life, she added, “It is the darkness that makes this morning’s light so magnificent, so blindingly beautiful. It is all the brighter because it is so desperately needed." Despite her struggles, she emphasized hope, “So I close my eyes this morning and I feel the sunshine,” adding, “I see a bright vision of the day when heaven and earth pass away because they are one on earth as it is in heaven.”

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When did Nancy Guthrie go missing? Nancy Guthrie was last seen on 31 January at her home around 9:45 pm after she had dinner with her daughter, Annie Guthrie. The following day a missing persons complaint was filed when she failed to join a church service virtually.