‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie has shared an emotional Mother’s Day message as the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues with no significant breakthrough nearly four months after her disappearance.

Savannah Guthrie shares an emotional plea on Mother's Day The television presenter took to Instagram on Sunday to post a heartfelt tribute alongside family photographs, renewing her public appeal for information and urging anyone with knowledge of the case to come forward.

“Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie – we miss you with every breath,” Guthrie captioned her post. “We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you. We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What happened to Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie? ⌵ Nancy Guthrie, mother of Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing by family members after they were unable to reach her. Evidence at her Arizona home suggested she did not leave the property voluntarily. 2 When was Nancy Guthrie last seen? ⌵ Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her home in Arizona on January 31st. 3 Is there a reward for information about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance? ⌵ Yes, a reward remains available for information regarding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Anyone with knowledge of the case is urged to call 1800CALLFBI. 4 What is Savannah Guthrie's public appeal regarding her mother's case? ⌵ Savannah Guthrie has made public appeals for information about her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, urging anyone with knowledge of the case to come forward and emphasizing that they will not stop looking for her. 5 What evidence suggests Nancy Guthrie did not leave her home voluntarily? ⌵ Investigators found evidence at Nancy Guthrie's residence indicating she did not leave on her own. A doorbell camera also reportedly captured an unidentified individual attempting to enter her front door around the time of her disappearance.

The message marks Guthrie’s latest effort to keep public attention focused on the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, who was last seen at her home in Arizona on 31 January.

What happened to Nany Guthrie? According to investigators, concern was first raised after Nancy was reported missing by family members who had been unable to reach her. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed that evidence at the scene suggested she did not leave the property voluntarily.

On 2 February, officials said they believed Nancy did not leave her residence “on her own”, significantly escalating concern and prompting a broader criminal investigation.

Authorities briefly detained one person in connection with the case earlier in the investigation, although no formal charges were announced. Investigators also recovered footage from a doorbell camera, which reportedly showed an unidentified individual attempting to enter Nancy’s front door around the time of her disappearance.

Despite those early leads, progress in the case has remained limited.

In early April, she appeared during Good Shepherd New York’s digital Easter gathering, where she reflected on her mother’s disappearance while sharing a message centred on faith and perseverance.

Guthrie had stepped away from her hosting duties on NBC’s ‘Today’ during the early stages of the search before returning to the programme desk on 6 April.