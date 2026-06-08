Savannah Guthrie shares heartbreaking ‘bring her home’ plea as search for missing mother Nancy Guthrie enters 4th month

Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has shared a heartbreaking message as the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, enters its fourth month.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. Authorities believe she was abducted, and despite months of investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been publicly identified.

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Emotional social media appeal On Sunday, Savannah Guthrie posted a brief but emotional message on Instagram Stories alongside a religious image depicting Christ's ascension.

"Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul, it cries out," the image read.

Savannah added a simple plea: "Bring her home," accompanied by a yellow heart emoji.

Savannah Guthrie's latest heartbreaking message for missing mother

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The television host has repeatedly used her platform to keep attention focused on her mother's disappearance and to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance Investigators believe she was taken against her will after security camera footage allegedly captured a masked individual tampering with surveillance equipment outside her residence shortly before she disappeared.

Authorities have also cited alleged ransom notes sent to local media outlets as additional evidence supporting the theory that Nancy was abducted.

The investigation is being led by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Customs and Border Protection officials, and search-and-rescue teams.

Sheriff defends investigation As questions continue about the pace of the investigation, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has defended the department's approach.

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Nanos acknowledged that the case has taken longer than many expected but said investigators are continuing to examine DNA evidence, digital records and thousands of public tips.

He stressed that detectives are carefully following forensic and legal procedures to ensure that any future prosecution is supported by strong evidence.

Authorities have not announced any arrests in the case.

Family refuses to give up hope Savannah Guthrie has remained vocal throughout the search effort.

In March, she shared another faith-based message on social media, writing: "I believe, I believe."

On Mother's Day, she posted an emotional tribute video featuring clips of her mother and a message expressing the family's anguish.

"Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie — we miss you with our every breath," Savannah wrote.

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"We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you."

She also urged the public to assist investigators.

"We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous, and the reward remains available. Please keep praying. Bring her home."

Reward remains available Authorities continue to ask anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance to contact investigators.

The Guthrie family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy's recovery, while officials say additional reward funds have pushed the total amount available to more than $1.2 million.

Also Read | Savannah Guthrie issues Mother’s Day plea for missing mother Nancy