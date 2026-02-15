Savannah Guthrie to remain off ‘Today' show as search for mother Nancy continues: Report

Savannah Guthrie will remain off NBC’s “Today” show for the “foreseeable future” as the search for her missing mother continues, according to a report by Page Six.

The 54-year-old journalist is currently in Tucson, Arizona, as authorities continue the search for her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie. The search has now entered its 15th day.

The outlet noted that in October 2024 it had reported Savannah Guthrie had well over a year remaining on her reported $7 million-a-year contract, meaning a renewal could be approaching.

But insiders pushed back against the timing of such conversations.

“Everyone at ‘Today’ is taking this day by day, and of course giving Savannah the grace, time and support she needs,” one source told Page Six. The source added that staffers “all pray constantly” for a resolution to the situation.

Another source described talk about her professional future during the ongoing search as “hurtful,” according to the publication.

Page Six also reported that Guthrie’s former co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, will return to the anchor desk again this week as the show continues without Guthrie.

There has been no official statement from NBC regarding the length of Guthrie’s leave, as colleagues and viewers await updates on the search for her mother.

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Search enters third week The search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has entered its third week as investigators pursue forensic leads and sift through thousands of tips.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is analyzing DNA evidence and recovered gloves, while aerial searches using Bluetooth detection equipment are underway to locate a signal from Nancy’s pacemaker.