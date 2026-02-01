Savannah Guthrie vs Annie Guthrie: Who is Richer? A look at Nancy Guthrie's daughters' net worth

Authorities investigating the suspected kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie returned multiple times over the weekend to her Arizona neighbourhood, ahead of a Monday evening deadline set by alleged abductors who sent ransom notes demanding money for her release, as reported by AP.

The investigation into the whereabouts of the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie has entered its second week, with no confirmation yet on whether she is still alive, the report stated.

Over the weekend, Savannah Guthrie said her family is prepared to pay to secure her mother’s safe return.

What is Savannah Guthrie's net worth? Nancy Guthrie’s daughter, Savannah, has been a news anchor on NBC’s Today show for 13 and a half years and, according to Newsweek, has a net worth of $40 million.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, it is believed that her salary from the Today show is in the seven-figure range, approximately $8 million. Savannah has been a consistent presence on the program, which even brought her back 4 days early from maternity leave in 2017 due to a ratings decline during her absence.

Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, own two apartments in Tribeca, New York City, purchased for approximately $3 million and $7 million, respectively. They also bought a property in upstate New York for $2.7 million, the report stated.

What is Annie Guthrie's net worth? Nancy Guthrie’s eldest daughter, Annie, is a Tucson-based author, poet, and jeweller. Annie and her partner, Tommaso, own a home in Tucson’s Catalina Foothills, valued between $650,000 and $1 million.

Her career focuses on the arts and academia rather than high-paying media or corporate roles, so her financial standing is unclear.

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance Outside Nancy Guthrie's home on Monday, neighbours strolled by on their morning jogs and walks while a county sheriff's deputy remained stationed out front.

Detectives and agents carried out follow-up work at multiple locations over the weekend as part of the investigation, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. “Investigators have not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles connected to this case,” the department said, as reported by AP.

Investigators believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home just outside Tucson. She was last seen on January 31 and reported missing the following day after failing to attend church services.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that DNA tests matched blood found on Guthrie’s front porch to her.

Over the past week, multiple news outlets have received alleged ransom letters, with at least one demanding money and setting deadlines. The first deadline passed last Thursday, and a second was set for Monday.