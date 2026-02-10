Nancy Guthrie Search LIVE Updates: $6 million ransom deadline passes. Did Savannah contact ‘kidnappers'?

Nancy Guthrie Search Latest Updates: A US television host whose family has been in the national spotlight for a week after her elderly mother was reportedly abducted said on Monday that she and her siblings had reached “an hour of desperation.”
Nancy Guthrie, 84, the mother of NBC News Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, is believed to have been taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona, late on January 31 or in the early hours of February 1, triggering a wide-ranging search that has captured public attention across the country, according to AFP.
On Monday, Savannah Guthrie issued a new video appeal urging the public to help locate her mother, who has ongoing heart conditions and relies on regular medication.
In an emotional Instagram message, Guthrie said, “As we enter into another week of this nightmare... thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt.”
She added that investigators are continuing their efforts, saying, “Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find where she was taken, and we don't know where.”
Saturday, Jan. 31 — Family gathering marks last confirmed sighting
At about 5 pm, Guthrie took an Uber to her daughter Annie’s home for a family dinner and game night. She was later driven back home at 9:48 pm by her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.
Sunday, Feb. 1 — Suspicious activity detected, authorities notified
At 1:47 am, Guthrie’s doorbell camera went offline. A short time later, at 2:12 am, the system registered motion at the home, though no video footage was captured. Around 16 minutes after that, her pacemaker stopped transmitting data to the app on her phone.
Monday, Feb. 2 — Family makes first public appeal
During a press conference, authorities said they believed Guthrie was abducted from her home during the night and taken against her will. Savannah Guthrie later released a statement reported by NBC’s Today show, saying, “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear Nancy.”
Tuesday, Feb. 3 — Public appeal continues as ransom notes surface
Savannah Guthrie again appealed for prayers on Tuesday as efforts to locate her mother continued, while authorities urged the public to keep coming forward with information.
Wednesday, Feb. 4 — Family releases second video statement
Four days after Nancy Guthrie disappeared, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Camron and Annie Guthrie, released a video statement responding to the ransom note.
Thursday, Feb. 5 — Authorities confirm forensic findings as deadline passes
Local officials shared a detailed timeline of the case and confirmed that forensic testing showed the blood found at the entrance of Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson home belonged to her.
Friday, Feb. 6 — FBI expands search after second ransom note
The FBI rolled out digital billboards across the Southwest, including California, Arizona and New Mexico, and restarted its investigation by re-examining Guthrie’s home for new leads.
Saturday, Feb. 7 — Guthrie siblings pledge to comply with demands
Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Annie and Camron, issued another video message addressing the ransom demand. “We received your message, and we understand,” Savannah Guthrie said. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her. It is the only way we will have peace.” She added, “This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”
Sunday, Feb. 8 — Investigators revisit Guthrie home
Investigators returned to Nancy Guthrie’s home eight days after she was last seen as the search entered another phase.
The individuals believed to be behind the abduction of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie reportedly demanded a ransom of $6 million in Bitcoin, setting a deadline of Monday, February 9. The demands were communicated through ransom notes sent to media organisations, which initially cited a lower amount of $4 million before increasing it to $6 million.
Meanwhile, authorities have said they believe the missing woman is still alive and confirmed that blood found on her doorstep was hers.
Soon after reports surfaced about the apparent abduction of the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, social media activity surged.
Online influencers began sharing timelines of the hours following Nancy Guthrie’s last confirmed sighting and circulated images of blood found on her front porch, which was later confirmed to belong to the 84-year-old. Others publicly labeled people linked to the case as looking “sus", while some posted videos of themselves roaming her neighborhood in an effort to assist in the search.
A source close to the Guthrie family is challenging reports about the circumstances surrounding Nancy Guthrie being discovered missing on Sunday, Feb. 1, saying important elements of the timeline have been inaccurately reported, reported Fox News.
She was expected at a friend’s home — not a church — on the day she disappeared, the source mentioned.
Initial accounts suggested that Guthrie had planned to attend an in-person church service in Tucson that morning and was reported missing after she did not arrive. The family source, however, said that version of events is incorrect.
The FBI is not aware of ongoing communication between Savannah Guthrie’s family and any suspected kidnappers more than a week after the “Today” show host’s mom went missing, the agency said Monday.
Authorities believe Guthrie was abducted from her home in an upscale neighborhood set amid hilly desert terrain. The county sheriff said DNA testing confirmed that blood found on her front porch belonged to her.
Investigators also discovered that her doorbell camera had been disconnected early Sunday and that software logs showed movement at the property shortly afterward. However, they have been unable to retrieve any video footage because Guthrie did not have an active subscription to the service.
Family members told authorities they last saw Guthrie at 9:48 pm on January 31, when they dropped her off at home after sharing dinner and playing games together. The following day, relatives became concerned after she failed to attend church and reported her missing when they went to check on her, as per AP.
Guthrie has a pacemaker and requires daily medication, prompting growing concern from both her family and officials that her health may be worsening with each passing day.
Savannah Guthrie says family is in a “desperate hour” as search continues for missing mother, with no ransom referenced in latest video, according to AP.