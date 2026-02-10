Nancy Guthrie Search LIVE Updates: $6 million ransom deadline passes. Did Savannah contact ‘kidnappers'?

Nancy Guthrie Search Latest Updates: A US television host whose family has been in the national spotlight for a week after her elderly mother was reportedly abducted said on Monday that she and her siblings had reached “an hour of desperation".

Nancy Guthrie, 84, the mother of NBC News Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, is believed to have been taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona, late on January 31 or in the early hours of February 1, triggering a wide-ranging search that has captured public attention across the country, according to AFP.

On Monday, Savannah Guthrie issued a new video appeal urging the public to help locate her mother, who has ongoing heart conditions and relies on regular medication.

In an emotional Instagram message, Guthrie said, “As we enter into another week of this nightmare... thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt.”

She added that investigators are continuing their efforts, saying, “Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find where she was taken, and we don't know where.”

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: timeline of events

Saturday, Jan. 31 — Family gathering marks last confirmed sighting

At about 5 pm, Guthrie took an Uber to her daughter Annie’s home for a family dinner and game night. She was later driven back home at 9:48 pm by her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.

Sunday, Feb. 1 — Suspicious activity detected, authorities notified

At 1:47 am, Guthrie’s doorbell camera went offline. A short time later, at 2:12 am, the system registered motion at the home, though no video footage was captured. Around 16 minutes after that, her pacemaker stopped transmitting data to the app on her phone.

Monday, Feb. 2 — Family makes first public appeal

During a press conference, authorities said they believed Guthrie was abducted from her home during the night and taken against her will. Savannah Guthrie later released a statement reported by NBC’s Today show, saying, “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear Nancy.”

Tuesday, Feb. 3 — Public appeal continues as ransom notes surface

Savannah Guthrie again appealed for prayers on Tuesday as efforts to locate her mother continued, while authorities urged the public to keep coming forward with information.

Wednesday, Feb. 4 — Family releases second video statement

Four days after Nancy Guthrie disappeared, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Camron and Annie Guthrie, released a video statement responding to the ransom note.

Thursday, Feb. 5 — Authorities confirm forensic findings as deadline passes

Local officials shared a detailed timeline of the case and confirmed that forensic testing showed the blood found at the entrance of Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson home belonged to her.

Friday, Feb. 6 — FBI expands search after second ransom note

The FBI rolled out digital billboards across the Southwest, including California, Arizona and New Mexico, and restarted its investigation by re-examining Guthrie’s home for new leads.

Saturday, Feb. 7 — Guthrie siblings pledge to comply with demands

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Annie and Camron, issued another video message addressing the ransom demand. “We received your message, and we understand,” Savannah Guthrie said. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her. It is the only way we will have peace.” She added, “This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Sunday, Feb. 8 — Investigators revisit Guthrie home

Investigators returned to Nancy Guthrie’s home eight days after she was last seen as the search entered another phase.

What is the ransom demanded in Nancy Guthrie missing case?

The individuals believed to be behind the abduction of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie reportedly demanded a ransom of $6 million in Bitcoin, setting a deadline of Monday, February 9. The demands were communicated through ransom notes sent to media organisations, which initially cited a lower amount of $4 million before increasing it to $6 million.

Meanwhile, authorities have said they believe the missing woman is still alive and confirmed that blood found on her doorstep was hers.