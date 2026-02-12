SAVE America Act: US House clears Trump-backed election overhaul bill — What is it? What comes next?

The GOP-led House on Wednesday approved the SAVE America Act, a broad elections measure backed by President Donald Trump. The legislation passed in a 218–213 vote, with every Republican supporting it and nearly all Democrats opposing it. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas was the only Democrat to vote in favour of the bill, according to NBC News.

What is SAVE America Act? A report from the Bipartisan Policy Center states that the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act would require individuals to provide documented proof of US citizenship when registering to vote.

Although Democrats and Republicans agree that only eligible citizens should be allowed to participate in federal elections, instances of noncitizens registering to vote are rare.

The center notes that the SAVE Act would introduce an additional paperwork requirement to an existing standard: the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 already explicitly prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections.

The 32-page bill would mandate that states collect in-person documentary proof of citizenship, such as a US passport or birth certificate, before registering an individual to vote in federal elections.

The legislation, updated from a prior version to incorporate additional provisions sought by Trump, would also require voters to present photo identification when voting in person. It further imposes new requirements on mail-in voting, directing voters to provide a copy of an approved ID both when applying for and submitting an absentee ballot.

What next? The legislation, introduced by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, now heads to the Senate, where its prospects are uncertain. Although Republicans hold 53 seats, several members of the party have expressed skepticism or clear opposition to the measure.

Even if the bill secures a simple Senate majority, it cannot reach the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster, as Democrats strongly oppose it.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., slammed the measure, saying it “would impose Jim Crow type laws to the entire country and is dead on arrival in the Senate".

Meanwhile, voting experts have cautioned that over 20 million eligible US citizens lack readily accessible proof of citizenship, and nearly half of Americans do not possess a US passport.

“Election Day is fast approaching,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, adding, “Imposing new federal requirements now, when states are deep into their preparations, would negatively impact election integrity by forcing election officials to scramble to adhere to new policies likely without the necessary resources.”