'Saw someone stabbed in the eye': Witnesses recall mass attack at Michigan Walmart

At least 11 people were stabbed at a Walmart in Michigan’s Traverse City on Saturday evening in what police described as a random and horrifying attack. Six victims remain in critical condition, and the suspect, a 42-year-old resident, has been taken into custody, Trending Politics reported.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses who were present during the attack have described scenes of panic, chaos, and fear as the suspect moved through different sections of the store, randomly stabbing people with a folding knife.

“Me and my sister work there. The whole store started screaming and running,” said Tasha Nash, a Walmart employee told Channel 2. “There was a guy with a knife—he stabbed six people. I saw someone stabbed in the eye.”

The incident unfolded around 4:45 PM local time. Emergency services rushed to the scene within minutes, as did a sheriff’s deputy who helped apprehend the suspect. Several customers also intervened to restrain the attacker and administer first aid to victims, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said.

Advertisement

The stabbings took place across multiple store aisles, including the produce and grocery sections.

One witness, Amber Paull, described seeing the attacker lash out at shoppers without warning.

“A man, I think he was a foreign guy, was attacking people. An African American man pulled a hero move and drew his pistol to try and stop him. But then people screamed, and employees shouted for everyone to run. The suspect slipped away into the crowd before being caught,” she told Channel 2.

Advertisement

According to another eyewitness, Kathryn Ann Clark, it was her friend’s son and another shopper who helped subdue the suspect before police arrived.

“They didn’t think twice — they went after him,” she told local media.

Among those injured were an elderly woman and a child, though full details about the victims, including their ages and conditions, have not yet been released.

Sheriff Michael Shea called it a deeply disturbing incident. “Eleven is 11 too many, but thank God it wasn’t more,” he told reporters at the scene.

Local law enforcement confirmed that no shots were fired during the attack. The area around Walmart and Crossing Circle was briefly cordoned off, and the public was urged to avoid it as forensic teams processed the crime scene. Authorities also began interviewing staff and customers who had witnessed the attack.

Advertisement

Walmart issued a statement shortly after the incident:

“Violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we’re thankful for the swift action of first responders.”

The FBI is also assisting with the investigation.

Officials have not yet disclosed the suspect’s identity or any possible motive.