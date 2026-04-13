‘Say one more thing…’: Alex Jones issues stark warning to Trump after ‘losers’ remark

Conservative commentator Alex Jones launched a fierce attack on US President Donald Trump, signalling a sharp break in their relationship.

“I’m just going to scorched-earth Trump to get him back on track. The only way to do it is to go after him viciously,” Alex Jones said on his podcast.

He escalated further with a direct warning: “If you think I’ve been coming after you… say one more thing… then I’m gonna show you how the cow ate the cabbage.”

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Calls for 25th Amendment action Jones went a step further by suggesting Trump should be removed from office under the 25th Amendment.

He claimed the President was “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” calling for his ouster in a significant escalation of rhetoric.

‘Not afraid’: Jones intensifies attack In a series of combative remarks, Jones made clear he would continue targeting Trump.

“I’m not afraid of you or your whole system,” he said, adding he would “politically throw you down the reactor shaft in like two seconds.”

Jones, who hosts “The Alex Jones Show,” indicated his criticism would persist unless Trump changes course.

Trump sparks feud with ‘losers’ remark The clash was triggered after Trump dismissed Jones and other right-wing figures in a social media post.

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“They’re losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that Jones was saying “some of the dumbest things.”

Trump targets conservative voices over Iran stance Trump also criticised prominent figures including Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson.