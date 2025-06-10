Scam Alert: Ohio BMV warns of widespread text scam targeting drivers with fake traffic ticket threats

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has issued a warning to residents about a widespread text messaging scam falsely claiming to be from the BMV. The phishing campaign is designed to trick Ohioans into providing personal or financial information by threatening immediate license suspension over fake traffic tickets.

What the scam looks like Ohioans have reported receiving alarming text messages claiming to be from the "Ohio Department of Vehicles (BMV)." The message falsely warns recipients that they have unpaid traffic tickets and demands immediate payment to avoid suspension of driving privileges and other penalties. The fraudulent message references a fabricated legal code — “Ohio State State Administrative Code 15C-16.003” — and includes a suspicious payment link resembling an official government web address.

Scammers also threaten additional consequences such as registration suspension, prosecution, and negative credit impact. The message urges victims to act quickly, with shifting deadlines that move forward daily — a classic red flag in phishing attempts.

BMV: “We never demand payment via text” “If you receive this text, do not fall for this scam,” said Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman. “Do not click any links and delete the text. Ohio BMV will never send you a text demanding payment or requesting your personal information.”

Similar scams across the nation The scam is not limited to Ohio. Residents in other states have reported identical messages with only the state name altered, indicating a nationwide phishing operation. The fraudulent texts often come from foreign or spoofed numbers, falsely impersonate local agencies, and use threatening legal jargon to pressure recipients into clicking links.

What to do if you receive the scam Authorities urge Ohioans to:

Delete the message immediately

Do not click any links or reply to the message

Report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov

Contact local law enforcement if personal or financial information was shared