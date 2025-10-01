Scandal to reunion? Ousted Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, wife seen wearing wedding rings days after Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ row

Days after former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the organisation's then HR Kristin Cabot's kiss-cam scandal at a Coldplay concert blew up the internet, Byron has resurfaced — this time hand-in-hand with his wife, whom he was rumoured to have betrayed.

Byron, 51, was photographed over the weekend strolling through the upscale Maine town of Kennebunk with his wife, Megan, both still wearing their wedding rings – shows snaps taken by The Daily Mail

Andy Byron and Megan were also reportedly spotted leaving a sprawling mansion — where Megan has reportedly been lying low — before heading out for a romantic sunset picnic on the beach. Other snaps showed the pair dressed down in sweats and athleisure while strolling around the posh neighbourhood.

What was the Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal The former Astronomer CEO and his wife's cosy outing marks a dramatic shift from Byron’s last public appearance, when he was caught on a kiss cam in July, cuddled up with Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium. The moment went viral after lead singer Chris Martin joked, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” as the red-faced duo ducked out of frame.

When Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot resigned The AI-focused New York firm quickly launched an investigation into the scandal, which spiralled across social media. Byron resigned the very next day, while Cabot followed him out the door less than a week later.

The company posted a statement on its LinkedIn profile stating that its leaders "are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met."

Kristin Cabot had also filed for divorce from her partner, months after the Coldplay scandal.