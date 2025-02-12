Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson has urged US lawmakers to take action against artificial intelligence (AI) misuse after an unauthorised deepfake video featuring her and other Jewish celebrities went viral. The video, which circulated widely on social media, depicted an AI-generated Johansson wearing a white T-shirt with a Star of David and the name "Kanye" written underneath the hand.

The fake video reportedly is in response to Kanye West's recent inflammatory antisemitic remarks on social media.

The video also included AI versions of other Jewish celebrities such as Drake, Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Black, Mila Kunis, and Lenny Kravitz. It concluded with an AI-generated Adam Sandler making an obscene gesture while the Jewish folk song Hava Nagila played in the background. The final message on the video read: "Enough is Enough" and "Join the Fight Against Antisemitism."

Johansson condemns deepfake misuse In a statement to People, Scarlett Johansson denounced the unauthorised use of her likeness, stating: "It has been brought to my attention by family members and friends, that an A.I.-generated video featuring my likeness, in response to an antisemitic view, has been circulating online and gaining traction. I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind. But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by A.I. is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it. We must call out the misuse of A.I., no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality."

Johansson emphasised that AI is a growing threat that extends beyond her own experience: "I have unfortunately been a very public victim of A.I.," she said, "but the truth is that the threat of A.I. affects each and every one of us."

A call for legislative action Expressing concern over the US government's inaction, Johansson highlighted that other progressive nations have already taken steps to regulate AI: "There is a 1000-foot wave coming regarding A.I. that several progressive countries, not including the United States, have responded to in a responsible manner. It is terrifying that the U.S. government is paralyzed when it comes to passing legislation that protects all of its citizens against the imminent dangers of A.I."

She concluded with an urgent plea for bipartisan legislative action: “I urge the U.S. government to make the passing of legislation limiting A.I. use a top priority; it is a bipartisan issue that enormously affects the immediate future of humanity at large.”

Kanye West faces backlash for controversial Super Bowl Ad While Johansson did not mention Kanye West by name in her statement, the video was reportedly created in response to his recent controversies. On Sunday (February 9), West made headlines for a Super Bowl ad that directed viewers to his now-deactivated website, Yeezy, where he was selling T-shirts featuring swastikas and the product code "HH," an abbreviation linked to a Nazi salute.

Following the advertisement and a series of offensive posts on X, West’s talent agency dropped him, further fueling discussions on the spread of hate speech and the role of AI in amplifying misinformation.

