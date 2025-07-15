Scary visuals show flooded streets of New York, commuters trapped; several roads in NY and New Jersey affected

New York floods: Just days after floods swept across Texas, heavy rains in the New York metropolitan area on Monday night (July 14), wreaked havoc triggering flash floods that paralysed transportation, and inundating the subway.

Scary visuals from 28th Street Station showed passengers watching from inside the train as water gushed into the station.

New York's 28th Street Station flooded

Other videos showed passengers kneeling on their seats to avoid the water seeping into the train. Fuming netizens took to X, with one person labelling the situation a “full-on flood,” questioning “how long until the system collapses completely?”

Roads in New Jersey affected In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency as flash floods submerged cars and closed roads.

MTA services delayed Several subway stations were overwhelmed by the floodwaters, prompting the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to suspend or delay service on multiple lines.

Metro-North also reported suspensions on part of the Harlem Line and delays on the New Haven Line as floodwaters disrupted rail infrastructure.

Delays were also reported on part of the state’s commuter rail line due to the severe weather.

MTA CEO says city's sewer system overwhelmed by rain Speaking to ABC 7, Metropolitan Transportation Authority's CEO Janno Lieber said New York's sewer system got overwhelmed by the rain and backed up into the subway tunnels and to the stations.

“What happened last night is something that is, you know, a reality in our system,” he told the outlet, noting the backup happens when rainfall exceeds 1.75 inches of rain in an hour.

He also said that in New York, there was now full subway service, as well as full Long Island Railroad and Metro North commuter rail service after hundreds of people worked overnight to restore operations.

“We’ve been working with the city of New York to try to get them to increase the capacity of the system at these key locations," said the MTA CEO.

Two killed in New York region At least two people were killed Monday evening in New Jersey amid the heavy rains, The Guardian reported, citing authorities.