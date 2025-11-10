School delays and closings: Multiple schools to open two hours late today amid icy roads and winter weather alerts

School delays and closings: Several public and private schools across the United States will open after a two-hour delay on Monday, authorities have said.

This comes amid cold temperatures and snow on the ground due to a snow storm near Lake Michigan. Authorities have also announced Winter Weather Advisory for states like Chicago, while Indianapolis and North Carolina are also under warning.

School closings and delays In North Carolina, Cumberland County Schools director Rebecca Farley said that the schools will open after a two-hour delay, as several school closings and delays were announced.

“Due to reports of sleet, freezing rain, snow, and continuing dropping temperatures-Cumberland County Schools will be on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Monday, November 10, 2025. We will continue to monitor and make adjustments if needed. Stay safe,” Farley said in a statement.

Many of the school closings and delays have been announced in Indianapolis as well.

Snow, winter weather alerts sounded A winter storm warning is posted for the southern end of Lake Michigan, including Chicago, where as much as 18 inches (46 centimetres) of snow may fall in isolated areas, the US National Weather Service said on Sunday. The lake-effect snow will also come with thunderstorms and will be pushing wind gusts up to 30 miles (48 kilometres) per hour.

The thick snow and icy roads led to Chicago school closings and delays.

“Snow rate in excess of 3 inches per hour will cripple travel, including during the Monday morning commute,” the weather service in Chicago said. “Snow totals in the winter storm warning area may vary considerably from one location to the next.”

In Indiana, the Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 am.