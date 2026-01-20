School Holiday: Southeast Michigan schools shut, delayed amid snow squalls, winter weather—check list

Southeast Michigan is experiencing a third day of school closures this week on Tuesday, Jan. 20, due to winter weather. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 am, with wind chills expected to drop below zero.

CBS Detroit’s NEXT Weather team has declared an Alert Day for Tuesday. Residents are advised to minimise time outside and wear multiple layers when venturing outdoors. On Tuesday, additional snow is expected, with chances occurring before 1 pm and again after 1 am on Wednesday. Although wind gusts are set to ease, temperatures will fluctuate significantly, rising from a high of 16 degrees on Tuesday to 33 degrees on Wednesday, according to Fox2detroit.

Schools reportedly had to cancel classes twice last week because of heavy snowfall.

School closures on January 20 Baker College of Royal Oak (Oakland) – Closed 2. Boys and Girls Club – Dauch (Wayne) – Closed

3. Boys and Girls Club – Eastpointe (Macomb) – Closed

4. Boys and Girls Club – Highland Park (Wayne) – Closed

5. Boys and Girls Club – Lloyd H Diehl (Wayne) – Closed

6. Detroit Extravagant Academy (Wayne) – Closed

7. Development Centers Northrop (Wayne) – Closed, staff must report

8. Early College of Excellence (Wayne) – Closed

9. Focus HOPE Child Care Center (Wayne) – Closed

10. Fostering Leadership Academy (Wayne) – Closed

11. P&A Scholars Beauty – Detroit (Wayne) – Closed

12. Pittsfield Acres Academy / GEE Academy (Washtenaw) – Closed

13. Seeds of Knowledge (Wayne) – Closed

14. St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Academy (Monroe) – Closed

15. Starfish F.S. Westwood ECE Center (Wayne) – Closed

16. The Academy of Business and Tech Elementary (Wayne) – Closed

17. Tot Town Child Development Center (Wayne) – Closed

18. Voyageur Academy (Wayne) – Closed

19. Wayne County Community College (Wayne) – Closed

20. Bedford Public Schools (Monroe) – Closed

21. Carsonville-Port Sanilac Schools (Sanilac) – Closed

22. Croswell-Lexington Community Schools (Sanilac) – Closed

23. Dearborn Heights School District #7 (Wayne) – Closed

24. Monroe County Community College (Monroe) – Delayed 2 hours, see school website

The National Weather Service (NWS) mentioned "snow and blowing snow" with accumulations of up to four inches were expected overnight, bringing the total storm accumulation to as much as 14 inches (35.5 centimeters) in parts of southwest and west central Michigan. "Travel is not recommended in the area," NWS stated, reported AFP.

Meanwhile, Law enforcement officials on Monday stated that they were working to clear roads following a 100-vehicle crash on snow-covered roads in northern Michigan.

Michigan State Police said numerous injuries in the crash but noted that none were "believed to be fatal." The incident involved big rig trucks and other vehicles colliding along the I-196 corridor, causing many to run off the road in "multiple slide offs."

