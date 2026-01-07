Schools closed, delayed as winter storm blankets Michigan, Massachusetts, and nearby states

A winter storm in Massachussetts and Michigan is leading to school closings and delays in the these states on Wednesday (local time).

Freezing rain, along with heavy lake-snow effect has made commutes dangerous in the Northeast and Upper Midwest. A number of states are under advisories issued by the National Weather Service (NWS).

In Wisconsin and Michigan, some areas are seeing snow of more than 6 inches.

School closures by state

Wisconsin: Widespread school closures were reported across the state amid blowing snow. Roads in rural areas have also been deemed unsafe.

Advertisement

Michigan: School closures and delays were reported across Michigan. Roads have become slick in the northern and western parts of the state.

Massachusetts: Schools have been delayed in Massachusetts by 2 hours. These areas are experiencing Icy conditions along with low visibility.

Connecticut: The situation is normal in Connecticut, but authorities are monitoring the same. Some delays are expected in hilly areas in the northern side of the state.

Minnesota: While some schools in Minnesota are reopening, others are opting for e-learning. Business activities most districts in the state are resuming after the storm on Tuesday