Subscribe

Schools closed, delayed as winter storm blankets Michigan, Massachusetts, and nearby states

Schools closed and delayed as winter storm blankets Michigan, Massachusetts, and nearby states

Livemint
Updated7 Jan 2026, 06:25 PM IST
Advertisement
Snow covers homes during a winter storm in Cincinnati, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
Snow covers homes during a winter storm in Cincinnati, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.(AP)

A winter storm in Massachussetts and Michigan is leading to school closings and delays in the these states on Wednesday (local time).

Freezing rain, along with heavy lake-snow effect has made commutes dangerous in the Northeast and Upper Midwest. A number of states are under advisories issued by the National Weather Service (NWS).

In Wisconsin and Michigan, some areas are seeing snow of more than 6 inches.

School closures by state

Wisconsin: Widespread school closures were reported across the state amid blowing snow. Roads in rural areas have also been deemed unsafe.

Advertisement

Michigan: School closures and delays were reported across Michigan. Roads have become slick in the northern and western parts of the state.

Massachusetts: Schools have been delayed in Massachusetts by 2 hours. These areas are experiencing Icy conditions along with low visibility.

Connecticut: The situation is normal in Connecticut, but authorities are monitoring the same. Some delays are expected in hilly areas in the northern side of the state.

Minnesota: While some schools in Minnesota are reopening, others are opting for e-learning. Business activities most districts in the state are resuming after the storm on Tuesday

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsSchools closed, delayed as winter storm blankets Michigan, Massachusetts, and nearby states
Read Next Story