Scott Adams, Dilbert creator, reveals he has same cancer as Joe Biden: ‘My life expectancy is maybe this summer’

Scott Adams, the creator of the popular comic strip Dilbert and a known conservative commentator, has publicly revealed that he is battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer—the same type recently diagnosed in former President Joe Biden. Adams shared the news during his online show, Coffee with Scott Adams, describing his condition as severe and life-altering. Adams shared the grim news during his livestream show Coffee with Scott Adams on Monday.

"My life expectancy is maybe this summer" In an emotional and candid announcement, Adams told his viewers that his cancer has metastasised and that he may only have a few months left to live.

"I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has. I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones," Adams said.

"My life expectancy is maybe this summer. I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer."

"Every day is a nightmare" Adams described the disease as debilitating and said he no longer experiences any good days.

"The disease is already intolerable. I can tell you that I don’t have good days," he said.

"So if you are wondering, ‘Hey Scott, do you have any good days’? Nope. Nope. Every day is a nightmare and evening is even worse."

In constant pain, using a walker Adams also spoke about the physical toll the illness has taken on him, noting that he's been relying on a walker and is in constant pain.

"I do have the ability to kind of get up for this part of the day, but I am in pain, and I’m always in pain," he explained.

"And the pain moves around to different parts of my body. I’ve been using a walker to walk for months now."

Biden's cancer diagnosis Adams' announcement follows news that Joe Biden, 81, was diagnosed with a high-grade form of prostate cancer, prompting renewed public attention on the disease and its impact. The shared diagnosis has added a somber tone to the national conversation about prostate cancer and late-stage detection.

About Scott Adams Adams gained international recognition in the early 1990s with the launch of Dilbert, a satirical comic strip poking fun at office life, corporate bureaucracy, and tech culture. Debuting in 1989, Dilbert quickly became a staple in newspapers and online platforms, resonating with workers around the globe. At its peak, the strip was syndicated in over 2,000 publications and translated into dozens of languages.

Beyond comics: Author and commentator In addition to his cartooning, Adams has authored numerous books, both humorous and philosophical, including The Dilbert Principle and How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big. His writing often blends self-help, management insights, and provocative opinions.

In recent years, Adams gained attention as a political commentator, particularly for his vocal support of former President Donald Trump. He frequently shares his views on politics, persuasion, media, and current events through his blog, YouTube livestream (Coffee with Scott Adams), and social media.

Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his office confirmed in a statement released on May 18. The diagnosis was made following symptoms related to urinary issues, Reuters reported.

Despite the advanced stage of the cancer due to metastasis, Biden’s medical team emphasised that the cancer is hormone-sensitive, which offers hope for effective treatment.

Biden and his family are currently reviewing treatment options in consultation with medical professionals. Joe Biden took to X, to thank the public for the "love and support" following the announcement of his prostate cancer diagnosis. In a statement released on Sunday, his office confirmed that the 82-year-old had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support," Joe Biden posted on X.

The health disclosure comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Biden’s health throughout his presidency and during his brief 2024 reelection campaign. Speculation about his health circulated widely last year before Biden withdrew from the race, with then-Vice President Kamala Harris taking over as the Democratic candidate.