Scott Bessent backs Jerome Powell: 'There's nothing that tells me he should step down right now’

Amid escalating tensions between the White House and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has voiced his support for the central banker.

“There’s nothing that tells me that he should step down right now. He’s been a good public servant,” Bessent said during an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday (July 22). “His term ends in May. If he wants to see that through, I think he should.”

However, Bessent added that if Powell chooses to step down early, “I think he should, but I think there's a real chance here for him, for his legacy — that he right-sized the non-monetary policy functions of the Fed.”

Powell faces Trump’s wrath over rates, renovations President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised Powell for maintaining high interest rates, blaming him for slowing the economy.

“He’s a numbskull,” Trump said recently. “He keeps the rates too high, and is probably doing it for political reasons.”

Trump previously said, “I don’t rule out anything, but I think it’s highly unlikely — unless he has to leave for fraud.” — a reference to the ongoing controversy over a $2.5 billion renovation of the Fed’s buildings.

Allegations of overspending spark review calls The renovation has sparked criticism from Trump allies, including housing-finance chief Bill Pulte, who alleged Powell’s testimony about the project was “deceptive,” without offering details.

Bessent has called for an internal review of the Fed’s non-monetary activities. “They just print money to spend it,” he said. “And I think a thorough review should be done.”

Since the 2008 financial crisis, Bessent said, the Fed has engaged in what he termed “gain-of-function monetary policy,” causing its expenses to balloon — in contrast to the Treasury Department, which he noted cut expenses by 17% last year.

Fed responds to oversight concerns In response to growing scrutiny, Powell wrote to Trump’s budget chief Russ Vought, stating: “We take seriously the responsibility to be good stewards of public resources as we fulfill the duties given to us by Congress on behalf of the American people.”