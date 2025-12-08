Scott Bessent divests soybean farm as part of ethics agreement—how much did US Treasury Secretary earn from agriculture?

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday said that he sold his soybean farm last week, something that he was required to do under an ethics agreement when he took office.

While appearing for CBS' 'Face the Nation' programme on Sunday, Bessent spoke about the agricultural sector, including his own experiences running a soybean farm.

Also Read | Bessent's proposal could give White House more influence over Fed appointments

“I'm involved in the agriculture industry… I run a soybean farm,” the US Treasury Secretary said, in reply to which he was asked, “You own it, or invest in it?”

Advertisement

“People in my family go out and work on it,” was Bessent's response.

“I actually divested it this week as part of my ethics agreement, so I'm out of that business but I probably know more about it than any Treasury Secretary,” he explained, clarifying his role in the operations of the farm.

Bessent's involvement in agriculture The New York Times, in August this year, had reported that Bessent, whose net worth is estimated at more than $500 million, owned corn and soybean farmland in North Dakota worth as much as $25 million. The US Treasury secretary also earned up to $1 million in annual rental income from the farms, NYT reported.

Advertisement

As part of his ethics agreement while taking office, Bessent was required to divest his assets, including the farmland.

Also Read | Hegseth downplays concerns about US' strikes on alleged cartel boats

However, the Treasury Secretary missed several deadlines to adhere to the requirements of the US Office of Government Ethics (OGE), and his announcement on Sunday came days ahead of his latest latest extended deadline, which was reported to be 15 December.

The US-China soybean deal Bessent's comments also come amid China agreeing to restart soybean purchases from the US after months of halting the same.