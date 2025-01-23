US President Donald Trump chose Sean Curran as as the next Director of the Secret Service. Curran is said to be an unusual pick for Secret Service director, a position that does not require Senate confirmation.

Sean Curran has been chosen by US President Donald Trump to head the US Secret Service. Curran had led Trump's personal security detail during the campaign and rushed to shield him during an assassination attempt.

"It is my great honor to appoint Sean Curran as the next Director of the United States Secret Service. Sean is a Great Patriot, who has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump said Sean "proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin's bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania."