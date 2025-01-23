Hello User
Business News/ News / Us News/  ‘Great Patriot’: US President Donald Trump picks Sean Curran as Secret Service Director

Livemint

US President Donald Trump chose Sean Curran as  as the next Director of the Secret Service. Curran is said to be an unusual pick for Secret Service director, a position that does not require Senate confirmation.

US President Donald Trump appointed Sean Curran (R) as director of the US Secret Service. This picture shows Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, July 13, 2024.

Sean Curran has been chosen by US President Donald Trump to head the US Secret Service. Curran had led Trump’s personal security detail during the campaign and rushed to shield him during an assassination attempt.

"It is my great honor to appoint Sean Curran as the next Director of the United States Secret Service. Sean is a Great Patriot, who has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump said Sean "proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin’s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania."

"I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before," Trump wrote on the social media platform.

