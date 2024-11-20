Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of calling witnesses from prison ahead of sex trafficking trial; writings seized from cell

Combs has been held since his September arrest on charges that he coerced and abused women for years with the aid of a network of associates and employees. An indictment accuses him of silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

Published20 Nov 2024, 06:52 AM IST
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of calling witnesses from prison ahead of sex trafficking trial; writings seized from cell
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of calling witnesses from prison ahead of sex trafficking trial; writings seized from cell

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of breaking prison rules by contacting potential witnesses ahead of his sex trafficking trial. Prosecutors involved in the case also claimed that the music mogul had orchestrated social media campaigns aimed at tainting the jury pool and tried to publicly leak materials that could be helpful to his case.

“The defendant has shown repeatedly — even while in custody — that he will flagrantly and repeatedly flout rules in order to improperly impact the outcome of his case. The defendant has shown, in other words, that he cannot be trusted to abide by rules or conditions,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing against his $50 million bail proposal.

They suggested that the musician wished to ‘blackmail victims and witnesses’ into silence or into providing helpful testimony. A review of recorded jail calls indicated that Combs had asked his family to connect with potential victims and witnesses in a bid to create “narratives” that can influence the jury.

Meanwhile lawyers representing the musician have accused the prosecutors of “outrageous government conduct” and claim that they are using materials seized from his cell to try and keep him incarcerated. Personal effects and paperwork was confiscated during a raid at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn — allegedly containing privileged information.

Prosecutors have denied the claim and told Judge Arun Subramanian that the inspection was part of an unrelated jail-wide safety-related sweep. They say that the search was carried out by an investigator who entered Combs' cell and decided to not examine a manila envelop labeled “legal”. Any potentially privileged material was also first viewed by a “filter team” of government lawyers not working on the case.

Combs has been held since his September arrest on charges that he coerced and abused women for years with the aid of a network of associates and employees. An indictment accuses him of silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

First Published:20 Nov 2024, 06:52 AM IST
