Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sexual Allegations: Three men have come forward with serious allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, claiming that the hip-hop mogul drugged and sexually assaulted them in separate incidents between 2019 and 2022. The lawsuits, filed anonymously in the New York State Supreme Court by attorney Thomas Giuffra, detail harrowing accounts of rape occurring at two Manhattan hotels and at Combs' estate in the Hamptons.

Claims of Drugging and Assault by P Diddy According to the lawsuits, the plaintiffs allege that Sean Diddy Combs used his power and influence to prey on the men, administering drug-laced drinks that left them unconscious before assaulting them.

Giuffra described the pattern of behaviour as “very consistent, frighteningly consistent, exactly consistent". “He would hit them with the drinks, knock them out" and when they woke up, “he’d be raping them,” Giuffra told NBC News.

It has been stated that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs would incapacitate his victims before raping them.

Also Read | Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of calling witnesses from prison ahead of trial

Graphic Accounts from P Diddy's Victims One plaintiff, a former employee of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, recounted a chilling experience where he was drugged during a meeting about unpaid wages. He stated, “Inside the room, Combs served me a drink which made me very tired, very sleepy,” and upon regaining consciousness, he found himself being assaulted.

The man also said that he worked for Combs between 2006 and 2018 running errands and while they weren’t “buddy, buddy". He then revealed that he was raped in early 2020. Detailing what happened, the man said inside the room, Combs served him a drink which made him very tired, very sleepy.

But when he came to his consciousness, he allegedly that Combs was raping him and when he tried to stop him, he recalled Combs telling him: “I’m almost done."

Another victim detailed an incident at an exclusive afterparty in 2019 at the Park Hyatt hotel, where he claims he briefly regained consciousness to see “a man and a woman sitting on the bed recording the rape on a camera.”

The third victim — a Florida man — said that he was invited to a party at Comb’s Hamptons estate during the summer of 2022. The victim, who flew to New York, claims that associates from Bad Boy Records picked him up from his Manhattan Hotel and drove him to East Hampton, where he later fell ill and lost consciousness after drinking at the party.

The suit states that “his drink had been drugged by Defendant Sean Combs."

All three men chose to file their lawsuits anonymously due to previous threats they received from Combs.

Giuffra emphasised that these lawsuits provide an overdue opportunity for the victims to reclaim their power after years of silence. He stated, “While a lawsuit will not undo the wrongs done to them, it enables the survivors to regain the power and dignity that was stripped from them by Sean Combs.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' Legal Team Responds

He would hit them with the drinks, knock them out and when they woke up, he’d be raping them.

While a lawsuit will not undo the wrongs done to them, it enables the survivors to regain the power and dignity that was stripped from them by Sean Combs.

In response to these allegations, Combs' attorneys have categorically denied the claims, labelling them as “full of lies.” They asserted their intention to prove the allegations false and seek sanctions against what they describe as unethical lawyers filing fictional claims against him.