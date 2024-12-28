Sean “Diddy" Combs, the renowned rapper facing charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering, and Luigi Mangione, the Ivy League engineer accused of murder, are currently being held in separate units at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York, according to a report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to prison consultant Sam Mangel, as reported by Page Six, while Sean "Diddy" Combs and Luigi Mangione are currently being held in separate units at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, they are expected to be placed on the same floor in the future.

Mangel explained that Mangione, 26, remains in solitary confinement in the Special Housing Unit (SHU), a highly restricted area for inmates requiring close monitoring. Meanwhile, Combs, 55, is being held in the general population section of the facility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“They will be held on a separate floor for now, but at some point, they will share a floor," Mangel was quoted as saying in the report.

Mangione is facing several federal charges, including murder and stalking, and he pleaded not guilty during his court appearance on Monday. His next court date is scheduled for February 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Diddy Combs, who was arrested on September 16, faces serious charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution. The charges stem from a months-long federal investigation, which alleges that Combs hosted illicit parties. Diddy Combs has denied all charges and is awaiting trial in May 2025 after dismissing his third attempt for bail earlier this month.