Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' bail denied, he faces upto 20 years in prison: Here's why

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was denied bail after a jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to the Associated Press, Sean “Diddy" Combs was convicted of a prostitution-related offense but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The mixed result came on the third day of deliberations. It could still send Combs, 55, to prison for as long as a decade.

Sean “Diddy” Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo called the verdict a “great victory”. He said the jury “got the situation right — or certainly right enough” as he stood outside Manhattan federal court at a stand of microphones. “Today is a victory of all victories," he was quoted by the Associated Press as saying.

Why was Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail? The judge cited Combs’ history of violence and past illegal conduct while explaining why he declined to release Combs as he awaits sentencing, CNN reported.

After the recent ruling, Combs stands convicted of two counts of a crime — transportation to engage in prostitution — that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

He was convicted of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.

But jurors cleared him of three charges, two of which carried a mandatory 15 years and a maximum of life.

He was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges related to allegations that he used his money, power and frightening physical force to manipulate girlfriends into hundreds of drug-fueled sex marathons with men.

While Combs was acquitted of the most serious charges — racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking — he is still facing up to 20 years in prison, since the maximum sentence for each of the transportation counts is 10 years, several reports claimed.

There will be a hearing next week to address the scheduling of Combs’ sentencing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs returns to jail: 'I’ll see you...' “I’ll see you when I get out,” Combs reportedly told family members, including his mother and children just before leaving the courtroom to return to jail.

"We’re going to get through this,” the rapper said.

Leaving the courtroom for a final time, he paused to address relatives packed into rows of wooden benches who supported him throughout the eight-week trial.

“Be strong. I love you,” he added, putting his hands to his lips and pushing a dramatic kiss toward loved ones.