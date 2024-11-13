Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case: Celebrities paying off victims to keep their name out of controversy, says singer Ray J

American singer and songwriter Ray J, who appeared in TMZ's new TUBI documentary, claimed that several celebrities told him that they're going to some of the alleged victims [of Sean 'Diddy' Combs] and paying them to keep quiet.

He's said he was contacted by multiple high-profile people who are so scared about their affiliation with Diddy that they don't want to come out.

"I'll give you money; please don't talk," Ray J said as he described the situation between some high-profile people and the alleged victims.

In the documentary "The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs", Ray J reportedly said that some high-profile people are trying to cut alleged victims off at the pass, even before they make money demands.

"...I am hearing about artist paying the victim to keep their name out of it...," he was heard saying in the video published by TMZ. "They call me. They feel like they can trust me," he said.

When the interviewer asked him why those people called him, Ray J said, “Because they want to tell me about certain things that happened with them and Diddy.”

The documentary introduced Ray J as a "friend of Diddy". He seemed nervous as he described why celebs had contacted him. At a point, he shut down, believing he's already "said too much" when asked about the specifics about what those "high-profile people" did with 'Diddy'.

"And now, they are going to be mad [high-profile people]...," he said.

Also Read | Massive sex scandal erupts in Equatorial Guinea; videos go viral

According to a TMZ report, attorney Tony Buzbee also appeared in the documentary and revealed that he sent a demand letter to various high-profile people with an ultimatum: "pay up, or face a lawsuit".

Last week, Sean "Diddy" Combs proposed a new $50 million bail package backed by his Florida mansion that the music mogul hopes will win his release from the Brooklyn jail where he has been held for eight weeks on criminal sex trafficking charges.

Also Read | From building Bad Boy empire to facing lawsuit —track timeline of Sean Diddy

He has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years with help from a network of associates and employees, while silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.