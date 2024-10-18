Sean ’Diddy’ Combs case: Hailey Bieber helping Justin Bieber ’survive’, reveals her father

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 07:53 AM IST
Amid the ongoing sexual assault allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, which have shaken the US music industry and a video featuring both the singer and Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber’s father, Stephen Baldwin, has stated that his daughter is playing a crucial role in helping her husband, Justin Bieber, "survive" through these challenging times.

In all praise for Hailey Bieber, Stephen Baldwin said "he was just glad he(Bieber) connected with a great gal to help him survive,” Mail Online's recent interview revealed.

Following music mogul Sean 'Diddy'' Combs' arrest in September on charges of sex trafficking, past videos of him with Justin Bieber, shot when the latter was still a minor, resurfaced. In one of the videos, Sean Diddy mentioned spending 48 hours with Justin, which he referred to as a '15-year-old's dream'.

‘One of the bravest artists ever’

Justin Bieber is believed to have been going through the “worst time of his life” as past memories hit hard, stated several reports.

Hailey Bieber's father went on to claim Justin Bieber as “one of the bravest artists ever", for having ‘survived’ the alleged abuse by Sean Diddy, who was also Justin's mentor. The ‘Let Me Love You’ singer has not made any comment after Sean Diddy's arrest and has been keeping a low profile.

Hailey Bieber's father also added that she and Justin Bieber are currently ‘happier than ever’. He even mentioned that the couple are now trying to focus more time on their baby Jack Blues Bieber, more than Hollywood.

“They’re just spending really sweet, private quality time with Jack Blues Bieber, and we’re just getting ready to watch him come out on the world here, come out on the scene,” said Stephen Baldwin, in his interview with Mail Online.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyers demand victims' identities

Sean Diddy has been hit by a barrage of lawsuits, on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs are demanding that the government reveal the names of his alleged sexual abuse victims, on the grounds that Diddy cannot fairly defend himself without knowing their identities, reported Billboard.

 

 

