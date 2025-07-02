Sean 'Diddy' Combs convicted of prostitution-related offense, acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges

Sean "Diddy" Combs received a mixed verdict Wednesday in his high-profile sex trafficking trial, which involved some major drama. The hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur was found not guilty on the most serious charges: racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which could have meant life in prison. However, the jury convicted Combs on a single count related to prostitution, specifically, violating the federal Mann Act by arranging interstate travel for paid sexual encounters involving girlfriends and male sex workers.
This lesser felony still carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years. The verdict came after three tense days of deliberations. While avoiding the worst charges, this conviction is expected to effectively end Combs' career as a music executive, fashion icon, and media personality. His lawyers acknowledged past bad behavior but argued it wasn't criminal.