Sean 'Diddy' Combs convicted of prostitution-related offense, acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges

Sean "Diddy" Combs received a mixed verdict Wednesday in his high-profile sex trafficking trial, which involved some major drama. The hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur was found not guilty on the most serious charges: racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which could have meant life in prison. However, the jury convicted Combs on a single count related to prostitution, specifically, violating the federal Mann Act by arranging interstate travel for paid sexual encounters involving girlfriends and male sex workers.