Sean ’Diddy’ Combs seeks bail, says new evidence shows ’not freak-off sex, but complex…’

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has requested bail, citing new evidence and changed circumstances ahead of his May 5 trial for serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. Combs' legal team argues the current evidence does not support the government's case of ‘coerced sex’.

Written By Sayantani
Published9 Nov 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Sean Combs 'P. Diddy' remains incarcerated after he was indicted on three criminal counts that allege he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.
Sean Combs 'P. Diddy' remains incarcerated after he was indicted on three criminal counts that allege he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has filed a new request for bail, arguing that changed circumstances and new evidence warrant his release ahead of his May trial. The hip-hop mogul, who has been held at a federal detention facility in Brooklyn since his September arrest, faces serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the US rapper and music mogul, faces serious allegations including sex trafficking and racketeering. A 14-page federal indictment details the disturbing claims against him, centring on the controversial “freak-offs” that prosecutors allege were part of a criminal ‘enterprise’.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' legal team claims that the current evidence does not support the government’s case, and they are proposing a more comprehensive bail package that would allow him to prepare for trial outside of jail.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces Serious Charges

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, 54, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years with the assistance of a network of associates and employees.

The indictment accuses him of using blackmail, violence, and intimidation, including kidnapping, arson, and physical beatings, to silence his victims.

The charges come after a months-long investigation, with prosecutors alleging that Combs ran a long-running sex trafficking operation. The indictment describes gatherings involving a woman and a male prostitute in a luxury hotel suite, equipped for filming with baby oil and drugs. These sessions, known as “freak-offs,” sometimes lasted for days and included a cleanup crew.

Prosecutors depict the freak-offs as “elaborate and produced sex performances” characterised by heavy drug use and coerced sex, with participants requiring IV fluids to recover afterwards.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Makes Bail Request on New Evidence

In a court filing on Friday, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal team argued that his circumstances have changed since his previous bail requests were denied by two judges.

They point to new evidence they say undermines the government’s case.

Specifically, the defence team contends that a 2016 video showing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend does not support the claim of a coerced sexual encounter.

The prosecution’s indictment describes the video as part of a “freak off”—a sexually charged event that was said to be driven by coercion. However, Combs’ lawyers argue that the video captures a "minutes-long glimpse into a complex but decade-long consensual relationship" between the two.

The defence is proposing a “far more robust” bail package this time, which would include strict, around-the-clock monitoring and severe limitations on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ability to contact anyone other than his legal team.

The proposed bail amount remains at $50 million, which was previously suggested in earlier requests.

In their new court filing, lawyers for Combs cite new evidence “makes clear that the government's case is thin.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' Conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal team also argues that his current detention conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn violate his constitutional rights.

They contend that the conditions prevent him from adequately preparing for his defence and participating in the legal proceedings against him.

P Diddy Awaits Trial in May 2025

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, where he will face multiple charges related to his alleged involvement in sex trafficking and a criminal enterprise.

First Published:9 Nov 2024, 07:56 AM IST
