Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' emotional reaction as judge sentences him to 50 months in prison: ‘I'm sorry, I love you’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had an emotional reaction on Friday as a federal court sentenced him to 50 months in jail for prostitution-related charges.

The rap mogul, who sat emotionless as Judge Arun Subramanian finished reading his sentence, appeared to mouth the words “I love you, I'm sorry”, to his family.

That was different from how he reacted three months ago, after a New York jury acquitted him of charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

“I'm coming home,” he said at the time as he turned towards his family, who came to the courtroom everyday to support the rapper.

But Friday's scene was different. A stoic Combs sat defenseless as the judge sentenced him to over four years in prison after a day-long hearing, ending an eight-week trial that forever changed his public image.

However, he could be released in less than three years if he gets the credit for already spending time in jail since his 2024 arrest.

Combs had faced a maximum possible sentence of 20 years behind bars over his conviction in July on two counts of arranging for paid male escorts to travel across state lines to take part in drug-fueled sexual performances with Combs' girlfriends while he recorded video and masturbated.

He was acquitted of the more serious charge of sex trafficking, which could have resulted in a life sentence.

The charges against Diddy stemmed from accusations that he used violence and threats to coerce two of his girlfriends - the rhythm and blues singer Casandra Ventura, and a woman known in court by the pseudonym Jane - to take part in the performances, sometimes known as “Freak Offs.”

The judge said that despite being acquitted of sex trafficking charges, Combs deserved a harsh punishment for abusing his two former girlfriends.

"The court rejects the defense's attempt to characterize what happened here as merely intimate, consensual experiences, or just a sex, drugs, and rock-and-roll story," Subramanian said. "This was subjugation, and it drove both Ms. Ventura and Jane to thoughts of ending their lives."

Combs apologised to Ventura and Jane for putting them through that, and said he had learned his lesson.