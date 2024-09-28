Sean ’Diddy’ Combs faces new sex assault allegations: ‘Repeatedly raped, drugged’

It's the latest of several similar lawsuits by women against Combs, who also was arrested last week on a federal sex trafficking indictment.

Livemint
Published28 Sep 2024, 02:39 PM IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new sex assault allegations: ‘Repeatedly raped, drugged'
Sean ’Diddy’ Combs faces new sex assault allegations: ‘Repeatedly raped, drugged’(REUTERS)

Sexual assault allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs continued to escalate this week with yet another woman stepping forward on Friday. The unnamed victim said she was repeatedly raped and drugged at the music mogul's homes and became pregnant after one of the encounters.

“At every visit, (Combs) would make her ‘perform a show’ for him and would ply her with alcohol and substances until she passed out — she would wake up with bruising and injuries but with no recollection of how she sustained her injuries,” the lawsuit adds.

She has sought undisclosed damages for physical injuries, severe emotional distress, humiliation, anxiety and other harm. The lawsuit was filed against Combs, his companies and several associates

Also Read | Sean ‘Diddy’ list of celebs part of his Freak off sessions: Jay-Z, Beyoncé, etc

The woman has accused Combs of sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious from drugs — from their first meeting in fall 2020 to July this year. Jane Doe (a pseudonym) also claims the music mogul and his acquaintances recorded sexual encounters without her permission. She was coerced and harassed into traveling to his homes in various cities and allegedly had her location tracked and conversations monitored.

The lawsuit also outlines a July 2022 encounter with the artist where she had blacked out after being forced to ingest drugs that may have included ketamine. She later took a pregnancy test and told Combs it was positive — which prompted an associate of the musician to repeatedly demand she get an abortion.

The woman eventually suffered a miscarriage.

Also Read | Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case: US prosecutors accuse rapper of sex trafficking, more

The unidentified woman also said that Combs had ‘commanded’ her to visit his Miami home in July this year. Upon arrival the rapper allegedly shoved two pills into her mouth. Jane Doe recalls waking up the next morning feeling ill and confused with no clear memory of the previous night and the bedroom in disarray. 

(With inputs from agencies)

28 Sep 2024, 02:39 PM IST
