FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who is imprisoned, in an interview with Tucker Carlson discussed what it’s like to be behind bars with rapper and alleged sex trafficker Sean “Diddy” Combs. Speaking from a federal prison in Brooklyn, Bankman-Fried on Thursday said, “I’ve only seen one piece of him, which is Diddy in prison,” on The Tucker Carlson Show.

Detailing the hardships of a life in prison, Sam Bankman-Fried, the imprisoned cofounder of now defunct crypto exchange FTX said, “He’s been kind to people in the unit. He’s been kind to me. It’s a position no one wants to be in… It’s a soul-crushing place.”

Sam Bankman-Fried, who was sentenced in March last year to 25 years in prison after being convicted of conspiracy and federal fraud charges, said, “It’s sort of dystopian.” Adding, he noted, “You know, the fortunate thing, the place I’m in, I’m not in … I’m not in physical danger.”

Metropolitan Detention Center The FTX founder shares same part of the Metropolitan Detention Center with Diddy Combs since September. The Center is especially designed for detainees who require distinct protection. Bankman-Fried is serving a sentence in connection with his involvement in the collapse of the crypto exchange firm while Diddy Combs was arrested on multiple charges related to sex trafficking and prostitution.

Meanwhile, Combs is awaiting trial that is set to begin in May and has pleaded not guilty. Bankman-Fried came to the spotlight recently after he showed support for the Trump administration and disappointment with the Democratic Party. This marks as an attempt to receive a pardon from US President Donald Trump. It is important to note that Bankman-Fried donated millions of dollars to Democrats before FTX collapsed in 2022.

Pardon for Sam Bankman-Fried in the pipeline?

