Sean 'Diddy' Combs hearing: Why the US rapper's sex-trafficking trial won't be televised

There was a time when P Diddy, also known as Sean Combs, was one of the biggest names in rap. A music mogul who produced hit records and ruled the charts, he once held a powerful place in pop culture.

But that image began to unravel when a series of sexual abuse allegations came to light. In September 2024, Combs was indicted by federal prosecutors in a sweeping sex trafficking case, following numerous accusations.

Why won't the court proceedings be televised? The reason you won’t see any live footage from Diddy’s trial is quite straightforward: he’s facing charges in a federal court, and in the United States, cameras are completely prohibited in those settings. This restriction stems from a long-standing legal rule - Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 53 - which has been in place since 1946.

It bans all forms of photography and broadcasting during federal criminal trials. In other words, no livestreams, no televised segments, no social media clips - nothing. The same restriction kept R Kelly’s federal trial out of the public eye.

In this courtroom sketch, attorney Marc Agnifolo, left, speaks at the podium, as Alexandra Shapiro, Sean Diddy Combs, and attorney Tony Riccio, seated second left to right, listen during a hearing in federal court, on Friday, November 24, 2024, in New York. (Jane Rosenberg via AP)

Now, as he faces serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, the trial has officially begun — but unlike other high-profile cases such as Johnny Depp’s or O.J. Simpson’s, this one will not be televised or livestreamed.

On top of that, some of the witnesses in the case against Combs are expected to use pseudonyms while testifying. This step is meant to protect their identities and ensure their safety, especially given the sensitive nature of the allegations involved. The court is clearly taking additional precautions to preserve privacy and security throughout the process.

Also Read | Disturbing details about Sean Diddy Combs’ wild parties emerge

Unlike some high-profile state trials in the United States - such as those involving Johnny Depp or Alex Murdaugh - where judges can permit cameras at their discretion, federal courts maintain a blanket ban. So, regardless of public interest, this trial won’t be televised or streamed online.