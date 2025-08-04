Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is ‘not a danger’: Rapper's ex takes surprise U-turn after claiming he ‘stomped’ on her stomach

Virginia “Gina” Huynh, who once claimed that Sean “Diddy” Combs had “stomped on her stomach”, suddenly feels that the disgraced music mogul is “not a danger” to her or the community.

In a plea endorsing Diddy's appeal on bail, Huynh wrote a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian in support of his release prior to the October 3 sentencing.

Gina Huynh was identified as “Victim-3” in the prosecution’s indictment. However, she never testified in the federal trial against Diddy, despite being a key witness.

According to Page Six, which obtained Huynh's letter filed in court by Diddy's legal team, Gina Huynh said that the rapper has “not been violent for many years,” and has made “visible efforts” to be a better person.

Here's what Gina Huynh said in her letter “To my knowledge, [Combs] has not been violent for many years, and he has been committed to being a father first,” wrote Gina Huynh.

She admitted that their “relationship, like many, was not always perfect. We experienced ups and downs, and mistakes were made,” but she said, “He was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future.”

Huynh also claimed that Diddy has “made visible efforts to become a better person and to address the harm he had caused” over the years.

She said Diddy had “embodied an energy of love, patience and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behaviour” by the time they broke up.

“I am writing because I do not view Mr Combs as a danger to me or to the community,” the ex said, adding that this was the rapper's first criminal case.

She also claimed that Diddy, 55, has been “cooperative, respectful and compliant” throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

“He has substantial ties to his family and community, including children who depend on him for emotional and financial support," Huynh said, while assuring the Court that if released, “I believe Mr Combs will adhere to all conditions imposed and will not jeopardise his freedom or the well-being of his family.”

‘He kept hitting me’: Gina Huynh in 2019 In a 2019 interview with controversial blogger Tasha K, Gina Huynh accused the hip-hop producer of abuse, and recalled that during their five-year relationship, Diddy “stomped on [her] stomach really hard” and “took the wind out of [her] breath.”

“I couldn’t breathe. He kept hitting me. I was pleading with him, ‘Can you just stop? I can’t breathe,” she claimed.

“He was mentally, emotionally and physically abusing me,” Huynh alleged, adding that “everyone” around Diddy “allowed” the alleged abuse.

Prosecutors oppose bail plea Prosecutors said they now expect Diddy to face a prison sentence “substantially higher” than the four to five years they once thought he was likely to face after his conviction on two prostitution-related charges.

They have also made a written submission to the court opposing his request to be released on $50 million bail.

In early July, Diddy was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges carrying potential life prison terms, but was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution for arranging for girlfriends and male sex workers to travel to engage in sexual encounters that he filmed.