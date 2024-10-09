Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs linked to Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez divorce? Suge Knight says ‘I’m quite sure…’

Suge Knight, the record executive in a recent explosive podcast claimed that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was reportedly the factor behind Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce.

During his episode of his prison podcast called “Collect Calls with Suge Knight,” Knight claimed that during the raids at Diddy's mansion, the FBI might have also received tapes of Jennifer Lopez.

In the podcast, Knight also spoke on JLO's connection to a 1999 nightclub shooting where Shyne Barrow had taken the fall for Diddy Combs and was sent to jail for ten years. Furthermore, he added “And they know the fact that J-Lo lied and said that the gun was Shyne’s or whatever and sent that man to prison, destroyed his life, and she knew it was Puffy’s (Diddy Combs).” Notably, during that time, JLO and Diddy were dating each other.

Coming back to Knight, he further claimed that FBI might have given Ben Affleck those tapes, which he claimed to be the reason for the couple's divorce.

“I’m quite sure they [FBI] probably called. It’s a white man who got respect in the white world. I’m quite sure they said, ‘We want to show you some things about your wife,’" he said on his podcast as quoted by NewsNation.

Shyne Barrow recently said Diddy Combs ‘destroyed’ his life In 1999, Barrow was convicted of first-degree assault following a shooting at a New York City nightclub that injured three individuals. In a recent press conference, he claimed that Sean Diddy Combs “destroyed his life."

“When I was an 18-year-old kid, just wanting to do nothing other than make my mother proud and make Belize proud and be recognized for my talent and take over the world. I was defending him and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me. He pretty much sent me to prison,” he said as quoted by People.com.