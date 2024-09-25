Sean ‘Diddy’ list of Hollywood celebs part of his Freak off sessions: Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Usher, and more

Sean Diddy, who is facing an investigation for alleged sex-trafficking, was arrested last week. A list of A-list Hollywood celebrities, who might have links with Diddy's Freak off party sessions, has been doing rounds on social media.

Published25 Sep 2024, 07:20 AM IST
FBI conducted raids at two of Sean Diddy Combs' mansions in Los Angeles and Miami in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation.
FBI conducted raids at two of Sean Diddy Combs’ mansions in Los Angeles and Miami in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation.(AFP)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is the latest addition to the list of Hollywood stars prosecuted in charges of sexual misconduct and harassment. Just like Epstein's list, the prosecution of the rapper has put the spotlight on several high-profile celebrities linked to his Freak sessions.

Several photos and videos of Sean Diddy Combs with actors like Leonardo Dicaprio, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Ashton Kutcher, Paris Hilton, Howard Stern, Russell Brand, etc. have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Since the beginning of the investigation against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' alleged sexual trafficking, several photos and even a list of high-profile celebrities who used to be a part of his frequent parties have gone viral on social media.

Most of those parties continued throughout the day. However, the real party reportedly began at midnight during what is referred to as “freak-offs,” according to Newsmax.

List of Hollywood celebrities associated with Diddy

Diddy welcomed droves of Hollywood's biggest stars to his mansions including his ex-girlfriend and singer Jennifer Lopez, Titanic hero Leonardo Dicaprio, Paris Hilton, etc.

According to PageSix, other celebrities who frequently visited Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' party were Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Howard Stern, Kelly Osbourne, Aretha Franklin, Martha Stewart, Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson, Regis Philbin, Vera Wange, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Mariah Carey, and Nick Cannon.

While several videos and photos of the disgraced rapper with Hollywood celebrities have been doing rounds on the internet, it is still unclear about the celebrities who were aware of Diddy's sexual trafficking crime or were linked to it.

Sharing the experience of one of Sean Diddy Combs' high-profile parties, a former drug dealer for the rapper told New York Post, that those parties were “weird”. The dealer also claimed that many partygoers, including “hookers” were already high on ketamine and GHB when he arrived.

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the sexual traffic charges against him on Tuesday. He has been ordered to remain in jail in Manhattan until his trial. Earlier, he was denied bail twice.

Diddy was sued by a woman who alleged that the rapper drugged and violently raped her, filming the assault so he could sell it for the titillation of others, reported AP.

The indictment claimed that Combs allegedly wielded control over the victim through "physical violence, promises of career opportunities, granting and threatening to withhold financial support, and by other coercive means” including supplying them with controlled substances, New York Post reported.

