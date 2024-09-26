Sean ’Diddy’ Combs memoir not written by Kim Porter, say children: ‘Hurtful and false rumors are…’

The 54-year-old Combs was indicted last week on three criminal counts that allege he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

Published26 Sep 2024, 11:04 PM IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs memoir not written by Kim Porter, say children: ‘Hurtful and false rumors are…’
Rumours continued to swirl this week about the origins of a tell-all ‘memoir’ outlining the many transgressions of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The book — purportedly based on the diary and notes of late model Kim Porter — has been denounced as a ‘complete fabrication’ by their children.

“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart,” the statement read.

The missive posted on Instagram also flagged “hurtful and false rumors” about the relationship between Porter and Combs without making any direct mention of his arrest. This is the first statement they have shared since criminal charges were levelled against their father.

Allegations against the music mogul have been building since last year when Casandra Ventura claimed that Combs subjected her to more than a decade of coercion by physical force and drugs as well as rape. A spate of lurid lawsuits have followed in recent weeks as 11 women stepped forward to allege sexual assault and physical violence — with some incidents dating back to the 1990s.

The rapper and music producer is currently in federal custody awaiting trial on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He has has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges. Combs was indicted last week on three criminal counts that allege he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

The statement from Combs' children came even as Thalia Greaves sued the artist for rape — the latest accuser to come forward. The woman alleged that Combs and his bodyguard had drugged, bound and violently raped her. He had allegedly filmed the assault so he could sell it for the titillation of others.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 11:04 PM IST
