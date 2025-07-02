Sean 'Diddy' Combs net worth: From cars and properties to endorsement - Here's a look at the rapper's earnings

Legal drumroll started in 2024



A federal sweep, indictments, and trial shake the Diddy brand. On July 2, 2025, a jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transporting partners and escorts for prostitution under the Mann Act, but cleared him of racketeering and sex‑trafficking charges, which could have carried life sentences. The mixed verdict came after 34 witnesses testified during seven weeks of proceedings in Manhattan, according to a People report. Appeals and bail hearings are expected, but even the lesser convictions expose him to nearly a decade behind bars, and possibly the end of his public career, says an AP report.



The recent guilty, yet mixed verdict might spare Diddy from lifelong incarceration, yet the consequences are serious. He faces up to 20 years in prison if both prostitution counts are stacked. Legal experts predict he could receive a shorter sentence, perhaps around a year or two, given the sentencing guidelines and his acquittal on the more severe charges, according to reports.

