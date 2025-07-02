Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' rise and fall: From founding Bad Boy Records to conviction for prostitution – A timeline

Hip-hop artist Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, founder of Bad Boy Records, was convicted of prostitution-related charges but acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and two sex trafficking counts on Wednesday.
Over the years, Combs has often hit the headlines for his role in the music industry and allegations of violence and sexual assault. Check out the timeline of the Combs from being a key figure in the music industry to landing in legal trouble, according to a report by the news agency Reuters.
- October 14, 2024 - Six new civil lawsuits accuse Combs of assault, with an attorney representing 120 alleged victims.
- September 16, 2024 - Combs was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation for purposes of prostitution. He was arrested in New York. The hip-hop artist pleaded not guilty the next day; however, his bail was denied by the judge.
- April 4, 2025 - Federal prosecutors in Manhattan filed an expanded indictment charging Combs with five criminal counts. Two weeks later, Combs pleads not guilty.
- May 5, 2025 - The trial starts with jury selection in front of US District Judge Arun Subramanian at Manhattan federal court.
- June 24, 2025 - Prosecutors conclude their case after six weeks of testimony. The defence opts not to call any witnesses but presents text messages exchanged between Combs and Ventura.
- July 2, 2025 -Combs was found guilty of prostitution-related charges but was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and two sex trafficking charges.
