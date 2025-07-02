Subscribe

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' rise and fall: From founding Bad Boy Records to conviction for prostitution – A timeline

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, founder of Bad Boy Records, was convicted of prostitution-related charges but acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking counts on Wednesday.

Written By Riya R Alex( with inputs from Reuters)
Published2 Jul 2025, 10:14 PM IST
Sean Diddy Combs convicted of prostitution charges on July 2, 2025.
Sean Diddy Combs convicted of prostitution charges on July 2, 2025. (REUTERS)

Over the years, Combs has often hit the headlines for his role in the music industry and allegations of violence and sexual assault. Check out the timeline of the Combs from being a key figure in the music industry to landing in legal trouble, according to a report by the news agency Reuters.

  • 1993 - Combs founded his record label, Bad Boy Records, and signed rapper Christopher Wallace (Notorious B.I.G), from their previous label.
  • 1996 - Combs released his first solo album, named ‘No Way Out’ with the title ‘Puff Daddy.’ No Way Out won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

 

  • 1999 - Combs was found guilty of attacking the manager of another rapper and sentenced to one day of anger management class. He later faced weapon charges in connection with a shooting at a club in Times Square, New York, but was acquitted.
  • 2001 - A case was filed against the hip-hop artist by a Detroit radio host for assault, stating that Combs' associates threatened him and damaged an interview tape. These allegations were denied by Combs, and the jury also cleared the charges against him.
  • 2003 - Another case was filed against Combs by a former business partner for allegedly threatening with a baseball bat. He refused these allegations, and the case was dismissed after an appeals court found that the statute of limitations had expired.

 

  • 2008 - The hip-hop mogul privately reached a settlement with a man who alleged that the mogul punched him outside a Hollywood nightclub.
  • 2015 - Combs was arrested for assault following a dispute with his son’s football coach in Los Angeles, but the charges were dropped later.
  • 2017 - The former personal chef of Combs sued him for sexual harassment. The case was settled two years later for an undisclosed amount.
  • November 16, 2023 - Cassie Ventura, Combs former girlfriend filed a case against him in New York federal court alleging rape, sex trafficking and physical abuse. This case was settled a day later for $20 million.
  • May 17, 2024 - Footage of Combs reportedly assaulting Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel on March 5, 2016, was released by CNN.
  • May 19, 2024—Two days later, Combs posted an apology video for the Ventura incident, stating that he is "truly sorry" for his "inexcusable" actions.

 

  • October 14, 2024 - Six new civil lawsuits accuse Combs of assault, with an attorney representing 120 alleged victims.
  • September 16, 2024 - Combs was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation for purposes of prostitution. He was arrested in New York. The hip-hop artist pleaded not guilty the next day; however, his bail was denied by the judge.
  • April 4, 2025 - Federal prosecutors in Manhattan filed an expanded indictment charging Combs with five criminal counts. Two weeks later, Combs pleads not guilty.
  • May 5, 2025 - The trial starts with jury selection in front of US District Judge Arun Subramanian at Manhattan federal court.
  • June 24, 2025 - Prosecutors conclude their case after six weeks of testimony. The defence opts not to call any witnesses but presents text messages exchanged between Combs and Ventura.
  • July 2, 2025 -Combs was found guilty of prostitution-related charges but was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and two sex trafficking charges.

(With inputs from Reuters)

