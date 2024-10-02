Sean 'Diddy' Combs attempted to invite Princes William and Harry to his wild parties, but palace handlers prevented their attendance. Diddy acknowledged the change in circumstances, humorously noting they were 'off the list' as the royal wedding approached.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs news: Recent reports have revealed that Sean 'Diddy' Combs attempted to extend invitations to Prince William and Prince Harry for his notorious ‘Freak-off’ wild parties, but strict “palace handlers" put a stop to it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Diddy’s Aspiration for Royal Company of Prince William, Harry In an intriguing discussion with Fox News, Christopher Andersen, author of The King, shared insights about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ interest in the royal brothers.

He stated, “Diddy invited both William and Harry back when, as he put it, the brothers ‘were young bucks getting into trouble themselves.’" At that time, the princes were no strangers to the tabloids, often seen enjoying their youthful escapades in London nightlife. Diddy, eager for the royal duo to join the festivities, “made a point of inviting them to his parties," Andersen added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the royal family ultimately declined the invitations. Andersen quipped, “As young bachelors, William and Harry might easily have said yes and attended one of Diddy’s wild parties. Thanks to their palace handlers, they dodged a bullet there."

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Inviting Prince William, Harry On The Graham Norton Show, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs himself touched on the topic, saying, “I was like, ‘Why don’t you come hang out with me?’"

As Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding approached, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs recognized the situation had changed. With a touch of humor, he assured, “Trust me, they’re off the list." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Norton joked, “Don’t ruin our royal wedding for us!" to which Diddy responded with laughter.

Despite their casual encounters, such as a photograph with Diddy at a 2007 concert after-party for their mother Princess Diana, the Prince Harry and William never attended any of his high-profile Hollywood events.

Andersen remarked, “King Charles must be grateful that his sons’ encounters with Diddy didn’t include participating in the rap star’s infamous ‘freak offs.’" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sean Diddy Combs' Royal Aspirations Andersen also noted that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had ambitions to meet the late Queen Elizabeth II, although that dream never materialized. “Diddy has admitted that he aspired to move in royal circles and was even angling for an audience with the late queen," Andersen shared.

Justin Bieber, Baby oils, and Freak Offs: Shocking Allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Resurface These discussions come in the wake of heightened scrutiny on Diddy’s parties following his recent indictment in New York. Sean Diddy Combs has been arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and other grave accusations, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The arrest occurred six months after federal authorities raided his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami, allegedly uncovering over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, which were reportedly used in Diddy’s controversial gatherings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid the shocking allegations, attention has turned to Diddy’s interactions with other celebrities, including Justin Bieber, who was taken under Diddy’s wing early in his career. Resurfaced footage shows Bieber appearing uncomfortable around the rapper in later years.

Following Diddy’s arrest, fans recalled a 2020 clip of Justin Bieber breaking down in tears while discussing his desire to protect Billie Eilish from the music industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}