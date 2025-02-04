Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs says ‘former girlfriends’ were not prostitutes, dismisses claims in new indictment

A new indictment against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was issued by the federal prosecutors that alleges that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ran a widespread criminal operation that involved trafficking and exploiting women through various business activities. The new indictment does not introduce new charges. It also makes claims that two of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' former girlfriends were not girlfriends but were prostitutes

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has rejected the claims, calling them “ridiculous”. Combs' legal team dismissed the updated indictment as lacking merit and said, “The government's case remains flawed.”

“The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr Combs' former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes,” his attorney Marc Agnifilo was quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter.

While the charges in the revised document remain largely the same, it specifically mentions that three women were allegedly coerced by the rap mogul into participating in forced sexual activities, adding to the severity of the case, as it continues to unfold with further investigations.

The initial indictment accused him of manipulating and threatening women to engage in sexual acts with male sex workers, often transported across state and international borders. Also Read | ‘He’s powerful and scary’: Another Sean Combs documentary ‘The Fall of Diddy’ out - Check how to watch

Prosecutors allege that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs used his position to control and exploit women and that he worked with his associates to cover up these activities.

A new detail in the updated indictment involves an alleged 2016 assault on Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Also Read | Sean “Diddy” Combs rushed to hospital for MRI late-night from detention center, report reveals

Prosecutors claim that Combs paid hotel security staff USD 100,000 to secure surveillance footage of the incident, which was meant to prevent any evidence from reaching the public.

