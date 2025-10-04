Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced to 4 years 2 months in prison, to pay $500K in fine

Rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been sentenced.

Judge Arun Subramanian has handed Diddy a sentence of 50 months, which is 4 years 2 months. He has also been asked to pay a fine of $500,000.

Judge Subramanian said the sentence was intended to send a strong signal to the public, calling it “a message to abusers and victims alike.”

He told the court that victims who come forward must feel confident that speaking out can bring real consequences, while abusers should see such punishment as a clear deterrent.

The 55-year-old founder of Bad Boy Records founder was in custody since his arrest in September last year. He was convicted in July of transportation to engage in prostitution including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and another woman who testified under the pseudonym ‘Jane,' and male sex workers across state lines.

During the hearing, Judge Subramanian said the advisory guidelines suggest about six to seven years of sentencing and that he saw no reason to depart from the same.

The prosecution had sought at least 11 years in prison from Judge Arun Subramanian, sayin he did “horrible things” while Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb's counsel had argued for a more lenient sentence of 14 months. Combs has already spent 12 months at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

In the letter on Thursday, the eve of his sentencing, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs said he had no one to blame but himself. His lawyers submitted the letter to Judge Arun Subramanian.

The sentencing follows a nearly two-month trial that included emotional testimony from women who accused Combs of physical abuse, threats, sexual assault and blackmail.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentencing: What the key witnesses said? Casandra Ventura, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, testified that Combs beat her and ordered her to have “disgusting” sex with male sex workers, reported news wire AP.

A model, who had also dated Combs, testified under the pseudonym ‘Jane’ – stating that the music mogul put her in a chokehold, punched her in the face and forced her into an encounter with a sex worker.

Rapper Kid Cudi testified that Combs broke into his home in late 2011 after learning he and Cassie were dating.

Combs' former personal assistant, who testified under the pseudonym ‘Mia’ said Combs forcibly kissed her at his 40th birthday party What Combs' attorneys said? Defense attorneys had pushed for a lighter sentence for Sean ‘Diddy,’ citing that the music mogul lacked any financial motive for transporting male escorts across state lines.

According to ABC News, defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland – in a ‘tearful speech’ – made an emotional appeal to Judge Subramaniam about Combs’ business success and impact on the Black community.