Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentencing LIVE: Media mogul to be sentenced today, faces possibility of years in prison

Garvit Bhirani
Updated3 Oct 2025, 07:55:19 PM IST
Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to be sentenced on Friday in a sordid criminal case that could result in a lengthy prison term. The 55-year-old music mogul was found guilty in July of transporting individuals across state lines for sexual activities, including both girlfriends and male sex workers, in violation of the federal Mann Act. Stay with Mint for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentencing LIVE Updates.

Prosecutors are pushing for a sentence of more than 11 years in prison for Sean “Diddy” Combs, following his conviction on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution, according to AP. Combs’ defense team is seeking his immediate release, arguing that the sentence prosecutors are requesting is “wildly out of proportion” to the offense.

US District Judge Arun Subramanian, who will determine the sentence, has already indicated that Combs is unlikely to be released in the near future. He has twice denied bail for Combs, who has remained in custody at a federal detention center in Brooklyn since his arrest a year ago.

The sentencing follows a nearly two-month trial that included emotional testimony from women who accused Combs of physical abuse, threats, sexual assault and blackmail.

Stay tuned to Livemint for live updates on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentencing

3 Oct 2025, 07:55:19 PM IST

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentencing LIVE: Sean Combs in courtroom, to address the court soon

The sentencing hearing is about to start, and Combs is already in the courtroom, according to BBC. A lengthy session is anticipated as both the prosecution and defense lay out their arguments regarding the appropriate length of his sentence.

Combs is set to address the court, joined by at least four members of his legal team. Additionally, a video will be shown. A woman who testified under the pseudonym “Mia” is also scheduled to speak.

3 Oct 2025, 07:51:45 PM IST

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentencing LIVE: R&B Singe Cassie Ventura's Victim Impact Statement submitted

Ahead of sentencing, prosecutors presented several victim impact statements, comprising one from R&B singer Cassie Ventura, who testified about her decade-long relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs during the trial.

In her written statement, Cassie Ventura expressed, “While the jury did not seem to understand or believe that I engaged in freak-offs because of the force and coercion the defendant used against me, I know that is the truth, and his sentence should reflect the reality of the evidence and my lived experience as a victim.”

She also shared her fear of retaliation if Combs were to be released, stating, “I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse, at trial.”

Cassie concluded with a poignant message, saying, “If there is one thing I have learned from this experience, it is that victims and survivors will never be safe. I hope that your decision considers the truths at hand that the jury failed to see.”

3 Oct 2025, 07:46:21 PM IST

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentencing LIVE: Sean Comb's children arrive at court

Sean Combs’ children have now arrived at the courthouse, following an earlier appearance by his mother, Janice. Throughout the trial, his mother, sons, and daughters were often present in the courtroom, even during testimony that included graphic descriptions of his alleged crimes. In addition, family members and friends submitted numerous letters to the judge, appealing for a lighter sentence on his behalf.

3 Oct 2025, 07:42:56 PM IST

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentencing LIVE: Judge assesses letters from accusers

Judge Arun Subramanian is assessing letters from additional individuals who have accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, submitted ahead of his sentencing. One letter came from a former personal assistant, known in testimony as “Mia", who claimed Combs raped her in 2010. She urged the judge to issue a sentence “that takes into account the ongoing danger my abuser poses to me, and to others.”

3 Oct 2025, 07:40:04 PM IST

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentencing LIVE: When does Sean Combs' sentencing start?

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 am ET on Friday, Oct. 3.

3 Oct 2025, 07:38:08 PM IST

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentencing LIVE: When was Diddy arrested?

The music mogul remains behind bars, held in the Special Housing Unit at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. Despite multiple bail requests, he has stayed in custody since his arrest on September 16, 2024.

3 Oct 2025, 07:34:44 PM IST

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentencing LIVE: What is the potential prison time for Diddy?

Federal prosecutors are asking Judge Arun Subramanian to sentence Diddy to a minimum of 11 years and three months, arguing that he poses a threat and has taken little responsibility for what he’s done.

3 Oct 2025, 07:31:30 PM IST

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentencing LIVE: Media mogul faces possibility of years in prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced on Friday in a criminal case that could see him spend years in prison. The hip-hop mogul was convicted in July of violating the federal Mann Act by transporting people across the country for sexual encounters, including girlfriends and male sex workers.

While a jury acquitted the 55-year-old of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that carried a possible life sentence, prosecutors are seeking more than 11 years behind bars for the two counts he was convicted of. His lawyers, however, argue he should be released immediately, calling the proposed sentence “wildly out of proportion” to the offense.

