Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentencing LIVE: Media mogul to be sentenced today, faces possibility of years in prison

Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to be sentenced on Friday in a sordid criminal case that could result in a lengthy prison term. The 55-year-old music mogul was found guilty in July of transporting individuals across state lines for sexual activities, including both girlfriends and male sex workers, in violation of the federal Mann Act.

Prosecutors are pushing for a sentence of more than 11 years in prison for Sean “Diddy” Combs, following his conviction on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution, according to AP. Combs’ defense team is seeking his immediate release, arguing that the sentence prosecutors are requesting is “wildly out of proportion” to the offense.

US District Judge Arun Subramanian, who will determine the sentence, has already indicated that Combs is unlikely to be released in the near future. He has twice denied bail for Combs, who has remained in custody at a federal detention center in Brooklyn since his arrest a year ago.

The sentencing follows a nearly two-month trial that included emotional testimony from women who accused Combs of physical abuse, threats, sexual assault and blackmail.

