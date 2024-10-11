Sean ’Diddy’ Combs sex abuse case: Music mogul to go to trial in May 2025

  • Sean Diddy sex trafficking case: Combs has been denied bail twice, as prosecutors have voiced concerns of witness tampering.

AFP
Updated11 Oct 2024, 05:11 AM IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking case: Trial date set for May 2025 (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Sean ’Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking case: Trial date set for May 2025 (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)(AP)

Music mogul Sean Combs is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, a judge said in a court hearing Thursday.

The rapper known as "Diddy" will remain incarcerated, said federal judge Arun Subramanian, after he was indicted last month on three criminal counts that allege he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

Combs has twice been denied bail, as prosecutors have voiced concerns of witness tampering. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

As he entered the courtroom, Combs, wearing a light-colored wrinkled shirt and pants, greeted his mother and children who were attending the hearing.

Prosecutor Emily Johnson said there was still more evidence to explore, noting that 96 electronic devices had been seized in March and that more charges were possible.

Allegations have been building against the Grammy winner since last year, when singer Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, alleged Combs subjected her to more than a decade of coercion by physical force and drugs as well as a 2018 rape.

A spate of similarly lurid civil lawsuits since have painted a picture of Combs as a violent man who used his celebrity status to prey on women.

And in a bombastic announcement, lawyers said more than 100 people who say Combs assaulted or exploited them -- some of them children -- were planning more legal action.

The explosion of allegations against him has highlighted a culture in the music industry that many people contend allows for a wider pattern of rampant sexual misconduct.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 05:11 AM IST
