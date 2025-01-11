Christian ‘King’ Combs — the son of disgraced music mogul Sean Combs — waded into fresh controversy this week after his girlfriend posted explicit videos on Snapchat. The clip was reportedly posted by Raven Tracy on her Snapchat Story and depicts the couple engaged in a sexually intimate act. The incident comes even as he continues to battle a sexual assault lawsuit.

The post has since received immense backlash for its timing — coming at a time when both father and son are battling sexual assault allegations. The racy video showed Combs ‘motorboating’ his girlfriend.

The 26-year-old rapper was accused of sexual assault in April 2023 — with the alleged incident taking place on a yacht chartered by Diddy. The case was filed by Grace O'Marcaigh who had been working as a stewardess during the New Year's Eve party.

She has accused Combs of making unwanted sexual advances — including forceful kissing, groping, and sexual coercion. The lawsuit also holds Sean 'Diddy' Combs partially responsible for the incident as he had chartered the yacht. She also claimed to have seen the jailed musician in the company of 'sex workers' during the party.

Meanwhile Diddy remains in a Brooklyn jail after losing a bail plea towards the end of November 2024. He had previously been denied bail three times since his arrest, with multiple judges citing a risk he might tamper with witnesses. His trial on sex-trafficking charges will begin on May 5.

The rapper and producer has pleaded ‘not guilty’ to charges that he used his business empire — including his record label Bad Boy Entertainment — to sexually abuse women. Prosecutors said the abuse included having women take part in recorded sexual performances called "freak offs" with male sex workers who were sometimes transported across state lines. Lawyers for Combs insist that the sexual activity described by prosecutors was consensual.