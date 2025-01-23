Sean Combs' lawyers filed a defamation lawsuit against Courtney Burgess, who falsely claimed to have videos implicating Combs in sexual assaults. The lawsuit alleges Burgess and his lawyer fabricated lies for profit, while Combs also sued Nexstar Media for airing these unverified allegations.

Lawyers for Sean "Diddy" Combs filed a defamation lawsuit on Wednesday against a man who they claim falsely asserted that he had videos implicating the music mogul in sexual assaults involving eight celebrities.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York City, accuses Courtney Burgess and his attorney, Ariel Mitchell, of spreading “outrageous lies" in an attempt to profit from the media attention surrounding Combs, who was indicted in September on sex trafficking charges, as reported by AP.

Combs also sued Nexstar Media, saying its cable news network, NewsNation, aired Burgess’ allegations without looking into whether they were true. The videos, the lawsuit claimed, simply don't exist.

“These defendants have willfully fabricated and disseminated outrageous lies with reckless disregard for the truth," said Erica Wolff, an attorney for Combs. “Their falsehoods have poisoned public perception and contaminated the jury pool. This complaint should serve as a warning that such intentional falsehoods, which undermine Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial, will no longer be tolerated."

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to the sex trafficking charges filed against him following his arrest in September. He remains incarcerated as he awaits his trial, scheduled for May 5, after judges denied him bail.

Following Combs' arrest, Burgess began conducting interviews with reporters, social media influencers, and true crime podcasters, claiming he had received flash drives containing incriminating evidence from the late actress and model Kim Porter. Porter, a longtime partner of Combs, was also the mother of four of his children.

But the videos Burgess claims to possess have never become public. Some people close to Porter told The New York Times for a story published in November that they had never heard of Burgess and doubted his claims. Burgess has acknowledged that he doesn't know Combs personally.

In interviews, Burgess said law enforcement seized the videos from his home. Mitchell also told reporters Burgess handed over the drives to the federal government, AP reported.

The lawsuit said both claims were "completely false."

“No such video was ever turned over to the government because no such video exists," the lawsuit said.