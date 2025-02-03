Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs taken to hospital for MRI during federal detention: Report

Sean "Diddy" Combs, currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, was transported from a federal detention facility in Brooklyn to a hospital last Thursday (January 30) for an MRI, as per a report. The transport took place around 10 p.m., with Combs being moved under cover of darkness from the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) to Brooklyn Hospital.

Sources informed Page Six, as reported by the New York Post, that the 55-year-old rapper was transported to the hospital for a noninvasive MRI test. While the nature of the medical concerns prompting the test remains unclear, the move comes amid ongoing legal proceedings in which Combs faces sex trafficking charges.

The medical scan was authorised because Combs’ knee had been troubling him, with the source citing the rapper’s history of knee problems following his participation in the New York marathon.

To maintain discretion and minimize speculation among other inmates and prison staff, the transfer was conducted under the cover of darkness, an insider explained.

Combs is currently awaiting trial and remains under custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

After undergoing the noninvasive MRI, Combs returned to his cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn the same night. He did not stay overnight at the hospital, as per the source cited in the report.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for anyone in our custody to include medical status or medical trips,” a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson was quoted a saying by the New York Post.

Diddy Combs is accused of abusing multiple women. The charges also include claims that he forced women into participating in “Freak-Offs,” during which they engaged in sexual acts with male escorts under his supervision.

Combs has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 5.